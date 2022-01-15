ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Message About Telling the ‘Truth’ Amid Sister Britney’s Claims

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears. Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

The feud continues? Amid Britney Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent battle of words, the Sweet Magnolias star is seemingly addressing the drama with a curious message.

“Nobody trashes your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell people the truth,” Jamie Lynn, 30, shared via Instagram Story on Friday, January 14.

While the All That alum did not further explain her cryptic social media message, it came hours after she and the 40-year-old “Stronger” songstress went toe-to-toe with allegations about their relationship over the years.

Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

While promoting her upcoming Things I Should Have Said memoir during a Wednesday, January 12, appearance on Nightline, Jamie Lynn alleged that the Mickey Mouse Club alum was “erratic, paranoid [and] spiraling” before the 13-year conservatorship was instated in 2008, even getting in her face and locking them in a room while she was armed with a knife.

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney, tweeted hours earlier on Friday, refuting the allegations. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

After Britney’s claims regarding the sisters’ distanced relationship, Jamie Lynn fired back with a lengthy statement of her own.

“Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are … It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote via Instagram later on Friday. “Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

Jamie Lynn continued in her post: “Now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter [Maddie] why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

The Crossroads actress, for her part, has continually denied what her sister has claimed, noting she was telling “lies” for the sake of selling more books.

“NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone … I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all!!” Britney tweeted at the time.

Amid the “Circus” performer’s conservatorship legal battle — which was concluded in November 2021 in her favor — she has continued to assert that her family members, including her father, Jamie Spears, and her younger sister did not have her back in terms of supporting her freedom. Jamie Lynn was then accused by the Glee alum’s fans of not being supportive and staying silent.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I’ll support her long after. Note that,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote in June 2021, shortly after Britney broke her silence during a court hearing. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

Comments / 1

Kyle Simpson
3d ago

jamie just trying to be relevant. leave Britney alone and let her live her life. also, cancel your book... looks bad.

Reply
4
