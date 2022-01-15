“The time is now”: Congressman Anthony Brown on the importance of voting rights

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Congressman Anthony Brown (MD-04) explains why passing the voting rights legislation is critical for the U.S. Rep. Brown believes passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Accountability Act would inspire greater trust and participation in the voting system during a time where people feel a level of indifference and mistrust.

“Our democracy depends on everyone having access to the ballot, the ability to exercise their right to vote, to elect into office at the federal, state, and local level – people who represent their values, their aspirations, their motivations, their frustrations,” explained Rep. Brown.

Rep. Brown served as the Lt. Gov of Maryland from 2007-2015 under Governor O’Malley. He’s also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and is running to become the next Attorney General of Maryland in 2022.

Watch part 1 of the conversation in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.