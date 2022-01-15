ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

“The time is now”: Congressman Anthony Brown on the importance of voting rights

By Tasmin Mahfuz, Katie Misuraca
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldbSK_0dmjOuRD00

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Congressman Anthony Brown (MD-04) explains why passing the voting rights legislation is critical for the U.S. Rep. Brown believes passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Accountability Act would inspire greater trust and participation in the voting system during a time where people feel a level of indifference and mistrust.

“Our democracy depends on everyone having access to the ballot, the ability to exercise their right to vote, to elect into office at the federal, state, and local level – people who represent their values, their aspirations, their motivations, their frustrations,” explained Rep. Brown.

Rep. Brown served as the Lt. Gov of Maryland from 2007-2015 under Governor O’Malley. He’s also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and is running to become the next Attorney General of Maryland in 2022.

Watch part 1 of the conversation in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Officials, family of MLK come together to address voting rights

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s family was in the Nation’s Capital to honor his legacy on the holiday that pays tribute to him. Rather than spending the day celebrating a day off work, the family rallied for voting rights and called on Congress and President Joe Biden to pass legislation currently being […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
WDVM 25

High expectation for Virginia’s new governor on first week in the job

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As the song says, “meet the new boss.” And that’s precisely how it is this week as Virginia’s new governor, Glenn Youngkin, settles into office Youngkin was sworn in on Saturday and addressed the General Assembly in Richmond to start the week. Meanwhile, local officials across the Commonwealth weigh in on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#John Lewis#Capitol Review#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Mayor Bowser, DC Health to open 8 new COVID centers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser and D.C. Health announced on Tuesday that eight new COVID-19 centers will be opening within the next week. These are permanent locations in the city — as opposed to pop-up sites that are released each day. These sites aim to offer residents a one-stop shop for all their COVID-19 related […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WDVM 25

Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as the new governor of Virginia on Saturday, making him the first Republican to be inaugurated to the office in 12 years. During his speech, Youngkin spoke of his plans for the future of his term, including changes in COVID-19 policies, taxes, education, and criminal justice. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Following terrorist attack, Frederick County Muslim Council prepares to take in refugees, asks community for support

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three innocent civilians were killed during a terrorist attack that happened in Abu Dhabi on Monday. According to the White House, the Houthis claimed responsibility for this attack. In Maryland, the Frederick County Muslim Council says they are saddened by these attacks and are preparing to take in refugees. They […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Virginia Tech no longer requiring COVID vaccinations, mandatory testing for employees

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed several executive actions over the weekend — including one ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees — Virginia Tech announced that university employees will no longer be required to receive the vaccine, report their vaccination status, or participate in mandatory testing. However, the university says […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

A group of D.C. teachers are demanding safer conditions for staff and students with a “week of action”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Caucus of Rank and File Educators (D.C. CORE) is holding a Week of Action to demand change within D.C. Public Schools. The group is made up of Washington Teacher’s Union members. They are demanding several things, including paid COVID leave, increased COVID protections, and more support for substitutes. While Mayor […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

New CEO of AmeriCorps takes control

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — AmeriCorps is a government agency with the purpose of promoting diversity and inclusion. The Biden Administration recently chose a new CEO to run the organization in hopes of bringing more equity to our nation.  After serving as Executive Director of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, and working as the Director […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy