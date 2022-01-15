ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars Who Work Out With Their Pets: Nina Dobrev, Hugh Jackman and More

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Nina Dobrev and Hugh Jackman. Shutterstock (2)

Their fitness has gone to the dogs! While many individuals view working out as a solitary endeavor, many celebrities bring along a four-legged companion for moral support.

“Puppies & Pilates,” Nina Dobrev captioned a January 2022 Instagram Story snap of her golden-colored dog lying on her chest as she completed some stretches.

One day later, the Vampire Diaries alum’s puppy helped her during another daily sweat session. “I feel like she’s picking my nose for me,” the Bulgaria native explained via Instagram Story footage as the dog licked her face mid-workout. “Really deep in there.”

She captioned the footage, “She can’t stay away. She just fed me my own boogers.”

While the faithful pup kept licking Dobrev, the actress continued on with her stretches without missing a beat.

The Fam alum has previously been vocal about her puppy fitness inspiration.

“I have a little bit of an unhealthy obsession with her. We’re inseparable. So, whenever I go to the gym, I bring her with me,” she told Coveteur about her pet in July 2017. “For the most part, she just does her own thing and interrupts many of the workouts. Kind of like she did today, during [a BODYFLOW workout]. If you noticed, she was licking everybody while they were in the ground positions! [Sometimes] I’ll veto the weights and use her instead. She’s about 15 [pounds], so I can lift her while I do lunges. And she doesn’t mind it.”

Dobrev is not the only star who’s adapted an exercise regimen to incorporate a furry friend.

“Yoga’s new for me. I had actually been told by a doctor never to do yoga, but I made an excuse for the goats,” Sophie Turner explained in April 2019 video for British Vogue while trying the popular goat yoga trend for the first time. “The excitement I felt throughout my body when I saw the goats walk in was just … complete and pure ecstasy.”

The England native continued: “I’ve never felt that excited about anything in my life. Ever. And I’ve been proposed to [by now-husband Joe Jonas] and that wasn’t even the best day of my life — this was.”

Ashley Benson, for her part, is equally enthusiastic about keeping her dogs healthy.

“When I go for walks [with my dogs] I go to the park and log in my miles,” the Pretty Little Liars alum exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2018. “I think it’s just getting up and doing it. You just have to push yourself. I usually work out in the morning, so it’s done.”

Scroll below to see how your favorite stars incorporate their pets into their workouts:

