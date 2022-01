Recently, Erika Jordan waited with her kids for a delivery of McDonald's carried by a driver from DoorDash. Yet, when the food arrived, much of it had already been consumed. "Seriously, I'm going to embarrass this Juan who was the dasher," she wrote in the text overlay of the video she posted on TikTok. The seals on the takeout bag had been broken, about half of the fries were eaten, and one bottle of milk was nearly empty, she said. "Come on seriously this is ridiculous," she shared in the caption. "Told my kids not to eat it, screw that."

