STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a discreet plot of land in Rossville, Sandy Ground seems to be quietly disappearing. Once ravaged by fire, oft defaced by vandalism, snatched up by a series of covetous development deals and then almost entirely expunged by hurricanes Sandy and Ida, the bruised historic land that has held such strong cultural significance on Staten Island for close to two centuries has been bandaged over the past few decades — but never fully repaired. And in December, when the property showed up on a national cultural landscape report deemed “threatened and at-risk,” many feared that Sandy Ground had been dealt a fatal blow. But the national history experts who authored that list insist the designation is not a death sentence. Instead, they say, the issuance of this “endangered” status should inspire advocacy, and over time, ultimately save the site.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO