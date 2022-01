Besides peace and joy, hope is another word that gets overworked at Christmas. It is quite natural that the word “hope” would be very big at this time of the year. Christmas is, after all, the birthday of Jesus Christ. The arrival of a new baby is a time of hope. This was certainly the case with Jesus Christ, the long-awaited Messiah and Savior. He represents the hopes and aspirations of many who believe.

