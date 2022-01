First thing’s first: Moritz Seider isn’t going anywhere. Even as a 20-year-old rookie, Seider is already one of the National Hockey League’s most valuable defensemen. Seider is signed through 2024 at a hilariously cheap $863,333 cap hit, albeit with up to $850,000 in attainable performance bonuses per season. The Red Wings would probably be thrilled to cut Seider those extra checks if it meant he played well enough to earn them.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO