Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown seemed as if he wanted to take back some of the comments he made about QB Tom Brady after the incident where he left the field in New York. “I love Tom,” Brown said, via TMZ Sports. “That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady… He’s a G.O.A.T. Great player, great teammate.”

