"Right now" does not always mean "right now' in El Paso. Have you ever had someone ask you to do something, and you responded that you would do it "right now"? Maybe this person got mad at you because you maybe didn't jump right away to do it? That's probably because you didn't mean you'd do it "right now right now" you really meant that you would do it later.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO