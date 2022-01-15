Gov. Cooper addresses NC ahead of winter storm

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper and Emergency Management officials held a press conference in Durham Saturday morning to address this weekend’s winter weather.

Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency Thursday night as a mix of snow, sleet, ice, freezing rain and rain is expected to last through Monday.

In the presser, Gov. Cooper stressed the importance of reporting power outages to local companies, remaining at home once the weather begins Saturday evening and preparing a supply kit to be prepared for the upcoming days.

As of 8 a.m. the emergency response teams throughout the state have been activated. Crews across the state, after setting up this week, are now prepared to help NC residents as the wintry mix moves through.

He said 200 national guard soldiers will be in the western and central parts of the state with vehicles that can move through snow, as well as emergency service vehicles, should they be needed.

Eric Boyette, The North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary, said 1,200 DOT employees have been pretreating roads with 2.5 million gallons of brine spread and an additional 160,000 tons of salt on hand. He said the DOT will have more than 400 trucks on hand to help salt throughout the weekend, and following the storm.

Boyette added that he has helped put a plan in place to get any debris removed in a timely manner, too. Downed power lines and trees are expected with this storm, our CBS 17 Storm Team has reported this week.

He also said it is important for all NC residents to know that crews will take all calls seriously, but response time may take a little longer due to road conditions. However, they will still be responding, and want all individuals, if possible, to remain off the roads once the mix begins coming down.

Furthermore, Colonel Freddy Johnson, the Commander for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol mirrored similar messages from Gov. Cooper.

He said public safety is paramount.

Col. Johnson also highlighted how quickly driving conditions could deteriorate and people should only go out driving if necessary. He also advised people to get a jump on safety early by checking tire pressure, making sure lights are working, that windshield wipers are connected correctly, assembling a personal emergency kit, and checking readync.gov for storm tips.

Col. Johnson also addressed what happens should anyone be involved in an on-road collision. He said drivers (and passengers) should remove the vehicle(s) from the road if it is deemed safe and always move aside from first responders on the side of the road.

Finally, Gov. Cooper said the empty shelves being seen in stores are related to NC residents all across the state taking officials’ advice in preparing for the weekend’s weather – not supply chain issues. Gov. Cooper, along with other officials, said stores are running low simply because of this natural occurrence of need. However, Gov. Cooper did emphasize to buy for the next 2-3 days and not longer.

