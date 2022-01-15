ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions and answers from the ‘Car Doctor’

Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. I have a 2007 Hyundai Sonata and when I first take off in morning the front of the car bounces a lot. After a few miles of driving, it seems to lighten up to almost unnoticeable. My mechanic said to replace tires and have the wheels aligned, but all to...

MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
State
Florida State
CBS San Francisco

SF Citizen Detective Finds Her Missing License Plate on Identical Car Stolen From Another Resident

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A San Francisco woman who had her car’s front license plate stolen uncovered much more than her property when she went searching for it on Monday. KPIX 5 first reported on thieves targeting license plates in San Francisco on Saturday. Crooks are screwing them onto cars of the same make and model. Katie Lyons found multiple parking citations online in the last week, when she went to pay for a legitimate ticket. She decided to circle the Nob Hill area where the driver had been ticketed, and came across her stolen plate on an identical Audi Q5...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves Drive Vehicles Into San Jose Businesses to Steal ATMs During Crime Spree

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A destructive South Bay crime spree overnight left a half dozen San Jose businesses cleaning up Tuesday after thieves smashed into storefronts with two vehicles in order to steal ATMs. Among the businesses targeted were a Safeway location, G&A Color Nail Salon, the Santa Clara Smoke Shop and three different liquor stores. The thieves used multiple vehicles to hit the six business across san jose in just a few hours. Store surveillance video shows how they did it. The suspects used one car to ram the storefront, in this case it was the Santa Clara Smoke Shop. The surveillance...
SAN JOSE, CA
electrek.co

Government data show gasoline vehicles are up to 100x more prone to fires than EVs

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Unless it pertains to EV fires, as that’s more smoke and mirrors. There is an ongoing flow of misinformation publicized by the less informed (or downright malicious) purporting that electric vehicles and their battery chemistry are more prone to fires than their gasoline counterparts. Aside from the obvious argument that gasoline vehicles operate via combustion, a new study shows how much more prevalent gas vehicle fires are compared to EVs.
CARS
Robb Report

Porsche’s New Platinum Edition Cayenne Brings Silver Style to the SUV

The Porsche Cayenne is certainly not short on style, but the folks at Stuttgart have decided to gussy it up a bit. Meet the new 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition, a glitzy new variant arriving in US dealerships this summer that will features exclusive design elements dripping in—you guessed it—Platinum paint. The striking SUV promises to stand out from the rest of the Cayennes—and that’s no small feat. The Cayenne is the second most popular Porsche after the Macan, with some 83,071 models sold in 2021. Platinum Editions of the Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S will be offered alongside the respective coupé variants....
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

A Car Battery Charger Is the Solution You Want To Have Before You Need it

When it comes to car accessories, two of the most important items to have on hand are a spare tire and a set of jumper cables. That said, what happens when you’re taking a trip on the open road and there’s not a car or care in sight? Or, if you’re storing a boat or car for a couple of months in cold weather, how can you ensure the battery won’t die? Jumper cables require another vehicle to start your engine, which means if you’re stranded with a dead battery, you’ve hit a dead end. Fortunately, car battery chargers can quickly...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Boston

Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Car On Route 9 In Framingham

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Route 9 in Framingham Monday night, authorities said. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Framingham police are investigating the deadly crash that happened on California Avenue at about 9 p.m. The driver of the 1986 Mazda RX7 was headed west in the left lane when it’s alleged that he hit the pedestrian and then crashed into the center median. First responders pronounced a man in his 40s dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released, pending family notification. The Mazda driver stayed at the scene and was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No charges have been filed yet as the investigation continues.  
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Independent

Man behind wheel in Tesla Autopilot crash that killed two charged with vehicular manslaughter in first case of its kind

A California motorist has become the first person to be charged over a fatal crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot system.Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter after being behind the wheel of a Tesla when it ran a red light, crashing into another car and killing two people.It is the first time a motorist has been charged with a felony for an incident involving the electric car maker’s partially automated driving system, according to the Associated Press.Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in October, but details of the case have only just emerged.Mr Riad, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

$3.5 Million Ferrari Enzo Wrecked In Massive Crash

First seen in 2002, the Ferrari Enzo was a revolutionary hypercar. With F1-inspired technology, the V12-powered superstar had features that are now commonplace in modern exotica. Named after the founder of the company, this legendary Prancing Horse was a must-have for collectors all across the world and has cult status today.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Sports Car Wedged Under Big Rig In Miami Crash, Passenger Rescued

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A passenger in a sports car had to be rescued after the driver crashed into a tractor-trailer, wedging the car underneath. Miami Fire Rescue said the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at SW 8th Street and 4th Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a yellow Lamborghini crushed under the rear end of the trailer. The driver was able to get out, but the passenger needed help. Using stabilizers and airbags, they were able to lift the rear end of the trailer and pull the vehicle out. Miami Fire Rescue lift rear of trailer to free sports car wedged underneath it. (Source: Miami Fire Rescue) Once removed, the rescue specialist was able to remove the door and free the passenger. Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

