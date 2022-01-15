ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Flight cancellations ahead of wintry weather affecting Florence, Myrtle Beach airports

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbmZu_0dmjJ7oq00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two flights out of the Florence Regional Airport on Sunday have been canceled as a winter storm is forecast to bring icy conditions to the region, officials said.

In a news release, the airport said American Airlines flights 6216 and 6041 to Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been canceled. Flight 6216 was scheduled to depart Florence at 10:45 a.m., while Flight 6041 was scheduled to depart at 6:04 p.m.

In addition, American Airlines Flight 5220 from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach International Airport and Southwest Flight 6209 from Nashville International Airport to Myrtle Beach on Sunday have also been canceled, according to information posted on Myrtle Beach International’s website. Flight 5220 had been scheduled to arrive at 10:44 a.m., while Flight 6209 had been scheduled to depart at 7:05 a.m.

Passengers affected by the Florence cancelations should contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 or visit the Florence Regional Airport for rebooking.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach airport saw a record-breaking 3.2M passengers in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record 3.2 million passengers went through the Myrtle Beach International Airport last year, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon. That statistic includes 1.5 million people who arrived at the airport, and about the same number who departed. 2021’s numbers were 23% above 2019’s passenger numbers — the previous record. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Portion of Hwy 501 blocked after collision in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a portion of Highway 501 is blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:42 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Rhoda Loop, according to the SCHP website. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport sees increase in firearms discovered by TSA in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents saw an increase in firearms discovered at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2021, according to the administration. In 2021, officers discovered 13 firearms while screening passengers’ carry-on luggage, according to a news release. That’s the most out of any of the previous four years at […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Winter weather possible across the area Friday into Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter weather is possible Friday into Saturday across the viewing area. The main timing of the system looks to be as early as Friday morning, continuing until Saturday morning. A cold front will press through the Carolinas and be offshore by Friday morning, but the main precipitation will be behind […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
City
Florence, SC
WBTW News13

Person hit by vehicle in Little River, HCFR says

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Little River, authorities said. In a Facebook post about 10 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic were blocked in the area of Highway 17 at Eastport Boulevard. HCFR responded at 8:44 p.m. One […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

1 stabbed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after being stabbed in Myrtle Beach, police said. Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue North and Flagg Street and found a person who had apparently been stabbed, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Worker sues North Myrtle Beach restaurant

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify the operating name of the business. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former waiter is suing a Grand Strand restaurant, claiming that they were required to do non-tipping work while not being paid at least minimum wage. The 12-page lawsuit against Lulu’s Myrtle Beach LLC, […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

More than 1,000 flights canceled at Charlotte-Douglas, COVID test sites close ahead of winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Freezing rain, snow, and sleet is expected to enter the Carolinas beginning late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. As of Saturday afternoon, American Airlines had preemptively canceled thousands of Charlotte flights for Sunday including everything from midnight to 5:00 p.m. All Charlotte StarMed test sites will be closed on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

1 hurt in shooting early Sunday on Highway 17 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in Little River, according to Horry County police. HCPD responded about 2:40 a.m. to an area on Highway 17 north. No details about the incident or information about the person’s condition were immediately available. The shooting remains […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Damaged power pole leads to traffic jam, crash on I-95 in Robeson County; Duke Energy works to restore power in Carolinas

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews of utility company linemen spent all day Sunday making repairs after a winter storm damaged lines and left thousands without power across the Carolinas while also shutting down Interstate 95 in Robeson County. After staging 300 utility trucks at the Florence Center Saturday, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy