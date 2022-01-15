Flight cancellations ahead of wintry weather affecting Florence, Myrtle Beach airports

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two flights out of the Florence Regional Airport on Sunday have been canceled as a winter storm is forecast to bring icy conditions to the region, officials said.

In a news release, the airport said American Airlines flights 6216 and 6041 to Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been canceled. Flight 6216 was scheduled to depart Florence at 10:45 a.m., while Flight 6041 was scheduled to depart at 6:04 p.m.

In addition, American Airlines Flight 5220 from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach International Airport and Southwest Flight 6209 from Nashville International Airport to Myrtle Beach on Sunday have also been canceled, according to information posted on Myrtle Beach International’s website. Flight 5220 had been scheduled to arrive at 10:44 a.m., while Flight 6209 had been scheduled to depart at 7:05 a.m.

Passengers affected by the Florence cancelations should contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 or visit the Florence Regional Airport for rebooking.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.