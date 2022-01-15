ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

PHOTOS: Snow falls in Mid-Missouri

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ms3Y0_0dmjIdkW00
KMIZ
A tractor-trailer sits after sliding off I-70 near the Millersburg exit east of Columbia on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fk8Hq_0dmjIdkW00
MoDOT
MoDOT reported snowy conditions on Interstate 70 near Kingdom City on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iI30a_0dmjIdkW00
Courtesy of KMIZ viewer
Jax stands in snow near Churchill Drive and Maricopa Drive in Columbia on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXve3_0dmjIdkW00
Courtesy of Terri King
Snow blankets the ground near Clark, Missouri, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVZPQ_0dmjIdkW00
Courtesy of Dan Inglis
Snow falls at Golden Eagle Lake in High Hill, Missouri, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tsmma_0dmjIdkW00
Courtesy of Bob Dudley
Snow coats trees in Millersburg on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
KMIZ
A snowman stands in a Columbia yard on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQbsT_0dmjIdkW00
Courtesy of Charlie Van Dien
A horse named Joseph laughs at the snow in St. James on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGyNo_0dmjIdkW00
Courtesy of Vicki Acton
Snow covers outdoor furniture in Hallsville on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvymS_0dmjIdkW00
Courtesy of Sharon Jacobs Adams
Snow covers a yard in Englewood on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBqt9_0dmjIdkW00
Courtesy of Charlene Carter
Snow falls in Happy Holly near Jamestown, Missouri, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7NUl_0dmjIdkW00

The post PHOTOS: Snow falls in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, MO
City
Jamestown, MO
City
Hallsville, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Falls#Golden Eagle#Eagle Lake#Horse#Extreme Weather#Happy Holly#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Road crews remind drivers to watch out for the possible refreeze from the melted snow

Columbia, Mo (KMIZ) Snow has filled the Mid-Missouri roads and has now turned into slush. The weather conditions has kept the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Jefferson City Public Works busy keeping the roadways clear but refreeze is now a concern. Highway 63 and other priority roadways are clear, but the Missouri Highway Patrol still The post Road crews remind drivers to watch out for the possible refreeze from the melted snow appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Salisbury school district cancels Tuesday classes

SALISBURY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Salisbury R-IV Schools reported classes are canceled Tuesday due to staff shortages. Superintendent Tony Whiston says the cancelations are not all because of COVID absentees. The Chariton County Health Center last reported new coronavirus cases last Friday. The county reported 51 active coronavirus cases. The state of Missouri is reporting cases The post Salisbury school district cancels Tuesday classes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SALISBURY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man treated for serious injuries after crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Montgomery City man was hurt on Monday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The crash happened around 2 p.m. east of Kingdom City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary L. Keeton II, 32, was driving eastbound on I-70 when he drove off of the The post Man treated for serious injuries after crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Salvation Army expects to reopen warming shelter in Jefferson City after COVID-19 closure

A spokesman said the Salvation Army's Center of Hope Shelter was isolated over the weekend because of COVID-19. The organization teamed up with other local groups to provide overnight shelter at Building Community Bridges over the weekend. The post Salvation Army expects to reopen warming shelter in Jefferson City after COVID-19 closure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy