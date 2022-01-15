PHOTOS: Snow falls in Mid-Missouri

Related
TUESDAY UPDATES: Jefferson City School District issues snow day for Friday due to staffing shortages caused by COVID
TUESDAY UPDATES: Jefferson City School District issues snow day for Friday due to staffing shortages caused by COVID
TUESDAY UPDATES: Fulton Public Schools to resume classes Wednesday; Bush Elementary closed due to staffing shortages
TUESDAY UPDATES: Fulton Public Schools to resume classes Wednesday; Bush Elementary closed due to staffing shortages
TUESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports over 1,500 new coronavirus cases after holiday weekend
TUESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports over 1,500 new coronavirus cases after holiday weekend
TUESDAY UPDATES: State test site opening in Columbia; federal test order site now up
TUESDAY UPDATES: State test site opening in Columbia; federal test order site now up
TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri DHSS adds 130 coronavirus related deaths after analyzing death certificates
TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri DHSS adds 130 coronavirus related deaths after analyzing death certificates
MONDAY UPDATES: Fatima School District to cancel classes for the rest of the week due to COVID
MONDAY UPDATES: Fatima School District to cancel classes for the rest of the week due to COVID
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases over past three days
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases over past three days
Columbia still dealing with leftover impacts from Saturday’s winter weather
Columbia still dealing with leftover impacts from Saturday's winter weather

Drivers in Columbia will still want to be cognizant, as leftover snow and ice from Saturday's winter weather storm are still impacting some roads in the city.
WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports snowy conditions on I-70 in Mid-Missouri
WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports snowy conditions on I-70 in Mid-Missouri
City of Columbia trash bag vouchers scheduled to arrive Monday
City of Columbia trash bag vouchers scheduled to arrive Monday

Residents that use the City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility curbside trash pick will receive their refuse and recycling bag vouchers in the mail beginning Monday.
Missouri numbers show signs of leveling as some areas of U.S. pass omicron’s peak
Missouri numbers show signs of leveling as some areas of U.S. pass omicron's peak

Only time will tell whether Missouri is among them.
MONDAY UPDATES: Fulton Public Schools cancels Tuesday classes due to staff shortages
MONDAY UPDATES: Fulton Public Schools cancels Tuesday classes due to staff shortages
COVID-19 testing expands in Mid-Missouri
COVID-19 testing expands in Mid-Missouri

Two major Columbia medical providers are opening new coronavirus testing sites this week as demand for COVID-19 screenings surges along with new cases.
Road crews remind drivers to watch out for the possible refreeze from the melted snow
Road crews remind drivers to watch out for the possible refreeze from the melted snow

Columbia, Mo (KMIZ) Snow has filled the Mid-Missouri roads and has now turned into slush. The weather conditions has kept the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Jefferson City Public Works busy keeping the roadways clear but refreeze is now a concern. Highway 63 and other priority roadways are clear, but the Missouri Highway Patrol still
Salisbury school district cancels Tuesday classes
Salisbury school district cancels Tuesday classes

SALISBURY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Salisbury R-IV Schools reported classes are canceled Tuesday due to staff shortages. Superintendent Tony Whiston says the cancelations are not all because of COVID absentees. The Chariton County Health Center last reported new coronavirus cases last Friday. The county reported 51 active coronavirus cases. The state of Missouri is reporting cases
MONDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports over 16,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend
MONDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports over 16,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend
Man treated for serious injuries after crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County
Man treated for serious injuries after crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Montgomery City man was hurt on Monday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The crash happened around 2 p.m. east of Kingdom City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary L. Keeton II, 32, was driving eastbound on I-70 when he drove off of the
Salvation Army expects to reopen warming shelter in Jefferson City after COVID-19 closure
Salvation Army expects to reopen warming shelter in Jefferson City after COVID-19 closure

A spokesman said the Salvation Army's Center of Hope Shelter was isolated over the weekend because of COVID-19. The organization teamed up with other local groups to provide overnight shelter at Building Community Bridges over the weekend.
Highway patrol says alert referencing Gotham City, Joker’s car sent in error
Highway patrol says alert referencing Gotham City, Joker's car sent in error

A public emergency alert that included a description matching the Joker's car and referenced Gotham City, Missouri, was sent out accidentally Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Missouri AG threatens more lawsuits over mask mandates as schools work to contain COVID-19 surge
Missouri AG threatens more lawsuits over mask mandates as schools work to contain COVID-19 surge

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office will file more lawsuits this week against school districts enforcing mask and quarantine requirements.
