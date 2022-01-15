PHOTOS: Snow falls in Mid-Missouri

Columbia, Mo (KMIZ) Snow has filled the Mid-Missouri roads and has now turned into slush. The weather conditions has kept the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Jefferson City Public Works busy keeping the roadways clear but refreeze is now a concern. Highway 63 and other priority roadways are clear, but the Missouri Highway Patrol still The post Road crews remind drivers to watch out for the possible refreeze from the melted snow appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO