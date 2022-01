Reach into your pocket or purse and pull out your keys. On that key ring, you have your house key, car key and several other keys that belong to various items you own. Your keys represent shelter, transportation and expendable income. Those keys are something you have the luxury of searching frantically for in the morning as you rush off to work or school. More than 150 people in Ocala/Marion County don’t have this luxury because they are considered chronically homeless.

OCALA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO