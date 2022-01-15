ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Good Sam' gives Sophia Bush and co-stars a crash course in medicine

By BRUCE R. MILLER
Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actors in the new medical drama, “Good Sam,” have gotten so into their work they’re swapping surgical videos they find on the internet. “It’s gotten so deep,” says Sophia Bush, who plays a heart surgeon. “It isn’t like it’s our job. It feels like this is the thing we care...

Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Are Still Angry How Sophia Bush Exited the Show

Oh, some TV show’s fans will not let things go that mattered. For instance, Chicago PD fans are angry over the exit of star Sophia Bush. Bush, who played Detective Erin Lindsey for the show’s first four seasons, did leave. She’s back on primetime TV, though, on CBS with her new show, Good Sam. Bush plays Dr. Samantha Griffith on the show.
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

Why Sophia Bush Decided To Return To Network TV For Good Sam After Chicago P.D. Controversy

Despite 2022 not even being a week old yet, TV networks aplenty have begun rolling out winter returns and midseason premieres, giving viewers a lot of options to consider as the outside world remains pandemic-torn. One such new series is CBS’ Good Sam, which stars Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill vet Sophia Bush alongside Star Trek Discovery and Harry Potter franchise alum Jason Isaacs. The hospital-set drama is Bush’s first broadcast network role after her highly publicized exit from the One Chicago universe back in 2017, and the star has opened up about what drew her back to the Big 4.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Sophia Bush Keeps Her Personal Life Out of the Spotlight — Is She Married?

Keeping your personal life out of the spotlight takes real effort for today’s celebrities. Thanks to social media and paparazzi, maintaining a low profile can seem like the ultimate task. However, there are celebrities who have mastered the art beautifully. As a result, we only learn things about their private life when they decide to share it with the world. And Good Sam star Sophia Bush is part of the smart bunch.
CELEBRITIES
Jason Isaacs
Sophia Bush
UPI News

'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Good Sam, premiering Wednesday on CBS, pits father against daughter in life-or-death decisions. Sophia Bush, 39, who plays Dr. Sam Griffith, said her character clashes with her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs), in and out of the operating room of Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. "Both of...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Good Sam’ Pits Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Against Each Other in Battle of Surgeon Egos: TV Review

At the very least, Katie Wech’s “Good Sam” knows what you might be thinking when you hear it’s a show featuring a chronically cocky doctor with no respect for authority outside his own. Even after spending six months in a coma, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffiths (Jason Isaacs) takes over a crucial diagnostic brainstorm session to suggest that their mystery patient is suffering from … lupus. For anyone even glancingly familiar with the long-running Fox drama “House,” which starred Hugh Laurie as a chronically cocky doctor whose favorite past time was rejecting lupus diagnoses, it does feel like a wink to the TV doctor who most clearly paved the way for Isaac’s Griff. The “Good Sam” twist on the classic doctor procedural recipe, though, is that Griff’s surgeon daughter (Sophia Bush) took over his post of chief while he was unconscious, and now that he’s back, the battle for the department is well and truly on.
TV SERIES
#Medicine#Cbs
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Good Sam' just isn't that good

“Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) debuts. This marks the first medical drama on the Tiffany Network in some time. Has there been one since “Code Black” went dark in 2018?. As hospital melodramas go, “Good Sam” puts the emphasis on relationships, with a minimum of blood,...
TV & VIDEOS
Missoulian

Worth Watching: The ‘Race’ Resumes, Sophia Bush Is ‘Good Sam,’ ‘Worst Cooks,’ ‘American Greed’

CBS’ Emmy-winning The Amazing Race returns with a season that was disrupted for more than a year by the pandemic. A new medical drama stars Chicago P.D. veteran Sophia Bush as a gifted surgeon with serious daddy issues. Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America is back to remind us that not everyone has mad kitchen skills. CNBC’s American Greed launches a 15th season that will include a milestone 200th episode.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Good Sam season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Sophia Bush, cast

After the big premiere tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn what lies ahead on Good Sam season 1 episode 2?. It’s interesting that there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about this episode yet — save for the title here in “Natural Order.” Rather than trying to hype up too much what lies ahead on the show, clearly the network wanted to ensure all attention was on the pilot episode itself.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

How Sophia Bush's Good Sam Held Up To Chicago P.D. And More Key TV Ratings In 2022 So Far

The first week of television in 2022 has come to an end, and the major broadcast networks didn’t waste any time in the new year in bringing back some of their biggest shows. Between scripted entries like the shows of One Chicago, the fan-favorite reality offerings like The Bachelor, and the long-awaited premieres of shows like 9-1-1: Lone Star, there was a lot to be found on TV compared to the previous weeks. Now, the numbers are in for how many people tuned in to ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC to give the very first comparisons between key series of 2022, including Sophia Bush’s new CBS show airing in the same slot as her previous NBC show.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs17

Sophia Bush dishes on latest CBS show ‘Good Sam’

Sophia Bush on the show today about her latest project here on CBS, “Good Sam.”. The talented actress and producer dishes on what drew her to this latest project and the excitement she has for fans to get to see it.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Amazing Race Returns, Sophia Bush Plays Doctor on Good Sam

Nearly two years after it started shooting, the 33rd season of The Amazing Race finally finds its way to CBS today. As Primetimer's Joe Reid writes, the show was shut down by the pandemic just a few weeks into production, only to resume 18 months later under strict COVID protocols. How did the great Amazing Race experiment fare? Tune in tonight to find out.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

6 Marvel Characters Sophia Bush Would Be Perfect To Play

From her long-running stint in the One Tree Hill cast as Brooke Davis Baker, to her shorter, but equally beloved, tenure with the Chicago P.D. cast as Detective Erin Lindsay, and plenty of other notable roles in recent years, I think it is safe to call Sophia Bush a bonafide TV superstar at this point. However - despite how honorable that position may be, especially these days - I believe that an actress of her talent was made for the big screen.
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Good Sam: Season One Ratings

While CBS has plenty of crime and procedural shows, the network doesn’t have any medical dramas. Now, they’ve introduced Good Sam to the schedule. Will it be just what the programming doctor ordered and draw big ratings or will it be DOA? Will Good Sam be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES

