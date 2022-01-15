ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Sciences in selloff: BofA says “2021 is a tough act to follow”

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 3 days ago
Falling ~4.9% year-to-date, the healthcare sector in the S&P 500 ended the week as the second-worst performer in the broader index for the year so far. Life Sciences Tools and Services closed as the biggest YTD laggard in the sector, with...

