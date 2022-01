Offering may be closed in one or more tranches, the first tranche is expected to close on immediately following conditional approval of the TSX. To quote an infamous pol's comment from 2013: "What difference, at this point, does it make?" CVM Medical's job was to submit the stenotic scan for FDA approval and bring it to market at that time. It failed and is continuing to fail. Bitter? Hell yeah, sunk $4350 (10,000 sh) into the venture back then and now have about $300.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO