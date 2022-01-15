ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The state of our children’s mental health is not OK

By Amy Himelright
 3 days ago
The 2022 spring semester is officially underway, which makes it hard to believe that students, staff and community members are still dealing with fears, ramifications, lifestyle changes and losses stemming from the COVID-19 global pandemic. In the beginning, we were all warned about significant changes to our way of living, but that felt far off and vague. Today we collectively live with those significant changes and one major outcome has been a negative impact on young people’s mental health.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association have joined together to declare a National State of Emergency in Children’s Mental Health. Jointly, these organizations issued a statement that can be found on AAP’s website which reads in part, “The pandemic has struck at the safety and stability of families. More than 140,000 children in the United States lost a primary and/or secondary caregiver, with youth of color disproportionately impacted. We are caring for young people with soaring rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and suicidality that will have lasting impacts on them, their families, and their communities.”

While parents, educators, policymakers and students themselves are undoubtedly faced with pandemic fatigue, the work of caring for youth in our community must continue to not just carry on but accelerate.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Senate Bill 317, which among other things, prohibits copays and other cost-sharing for people with insurance who seek behavioral health services. Knowing that insurance co-pays are no longer a barrier to behavioral health care is a big win. However, there continue to be barriers to access including a shortage of providers and transportation.

Families of high school students are encouraged to take advantage of school-based health centers when seeking out counseling for their children. These centers are located on every high school campus. School counselors and social workers are also available and eager to help.

While school counseling services are not intended to include long-term therapy, counselors and social workers are well connected to referral resources in the community, including the newly expanded FYI+, a local provider for a wide range of services including outpatient counseling, assessment and referral, and comprehensive community support services. The message here being, school-based staff are here to support our beloved students through this difficult time both through direct service and community partnership. So, please — students and parents — don’t hesitate to access us!

To protect the well-being of our youth, other measures to take include ensuring a sense of connection and belonging. It was predicted and has held true that our adolescent population would be especially hard hit by the isolation of pandemic life. After a year of remote learning, safely re-engaging adolescent students in school, sports, extracurriculars, church, and other social networks that offer both in-person connection to peers, and of equal importance, strong positive adult mentors is essential. The message here being yes, it is of utmost importance that schools, and the community remain open. It is of utmost importance that every community member takes proactive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and it is the responsibility of every adult to foster meaningful relationships and safe spaces for our youth to connect.

Forget learning loss, it can be recouped. The primary importance of school and community remaining open is to provide young people with safe, supportive relationships that are essential to their health and wellbeing.

A closing thank you must be extended to the heroes who work to keep us afloat through this craziest of times. Our teachers and other educational staff, our health care providers in schools and out, custodians, physical plant workers, food service workers, bus drivers — the list of folks who work tirelessly to keep schools safely open is endless. Your work saves lives, and we thank you. Parents and students, we stand in partnership with you. You are the reason we all exist professionally. We love you and are here to help.

Amy Himelright, LPCC is the Director of Academic Counseling and Behavioral Health for Las Cruces Public Schools. She can be reached at ahimelri@lcps.net.

