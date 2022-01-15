ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How The City Of Tulsa Is Preparing For This Weekend's Winter Weather

By News On 6
As snow continues to fall, The City of Tulsa has crews working around the clock.

Officials with the city of Tulsa said crews are working 12-hour shifts on Saturday, but thanks to the warm weather we had earlier in the week, area roads are in pretty good shape.

The city says it has 49 trucks ready to go, 43 of which have plows.

Officials say the high temperatures from last week caused the surface of the roads to stay warm, which he says helped them out tremendously.

The city is advising Tulsans not to drive Saturday, but if you go out, avoid bridges and overpasses if you can because those could be slick and hazardous.

They also say they are going to monitor the roads because with temperatures continuing to drop, there could lead to a few freezing spots on the roads tonight.

Leon Kragel with the City of Tulsa says he wants the community to know they will always be prepared for the worst.

"We start preparing in the middle of the summertime for these events," Kragel said. "We start looking at our equipment, we start looking at all the material on hand, and we receive material all throughout the summertime."

With a cold wind chill and below-freezing temperatures, it's best to stay inside, stay safe and stay warm.

