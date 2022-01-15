Krewe of Sobek Grande Bal went 'Down on Da Bayou' for Shreveport Mardi Gras season party

A year ago Krewe of Sobek member Myra Robinson started buying the decorations for her two tables at the 2022 Sobek Grande Bal,

This year's theme was "Down on Da Bayou" and she wanted her tables to represent that with a celebration of Zydeco music and art.

There were party favor bags that had a painting from local artist Wendell Wilson printed on them. The centerpieces were creations spotlighting the cypress tree. Each guest was given a brochure filled with Louisianan information, including a section on Zydeco musicians. All this was to ensure that her guests got an authentic taste of cajun culture and share in her love of the Krewe of Sobek.

"I love the fact that we give back to the community. We do fundraisers and give scholarships. When there was no COVID we were going to the schools and to the hospitals and doing line dances and making people smile. That is what it is all about, trying to help someone else, in the meanwhile you have some fun doing it."

One of Robinson's guests was New Orleans native Da'Mon Williams. Wearing a peacock feather bowtie that he designs for his business, Accessorizing the Distinguished, Williams has been to many Mardi Gras bals in New Orleans but this was his first in Shreveport. He was impressed, "It is very well put together and the people are enjoying themselves and so am I".

At 8 p.m smoke covered the runway floor and cajun music filled the room as Captain Johann A. Cooke Sr. and Co-Captain Virgin L. Rachal danced down the runway, took a drink, and threw beads to the crowd for the 2022 Tableau.

The rest of the royal court soon followed in unique costumes and style. They were the Keeper of Fire Stephanie Stills-Logan, Keeper of Water Kenya Roberts, Keeper of Earth Larry Towner II and Keeper of Wind Marcus Roberts. Lastly, Queen Sobek XVIII Janet Armand entered from the back followed by King Sobek XVIII Douglas Sanders.

