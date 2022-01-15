ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Packed crowd for COVID-19 testing on Monday

 6 days ago

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - To continue to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing, the drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Site located at 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive will be open on Monday, January 17, 2022.

When visiting the drive-thru test site, bring your ID and health insurance card. If you do not have health insurance and are unable to pay, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will cover the cost of the test for individuals who are symptomatic or have had contact with a confirmed case.

The COVID-19 hotline, 208-234-5875, will not be active on that day. Please leave a message and someone will call you back as soon as possible on Tuesday morning, or visit SIPH’s COVID-19 page at https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php .

The hotline will reopen on Tuesday, January 18th at 9:00 a.m. The COVID-19 Hotline (208.234.5875) is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – Noon

