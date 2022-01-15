ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Comics announces ‘Flashpoint’ sequel ‘Flashpoint Beyond’

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 15 (UPI) — DC Comics announced on Friday a sequel series to their 2011 event comic “Flashpoint” titled “Flashpoint Beyond,” which will feature the return of deadly Batman Thomas Wayne. “Flashpoint” followed Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, as he went back...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite DC Superhero Team

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed our Favorite Marvel Superhero Team...
COMICS
ComicBook

Naomi Creator Tease How Show Will Diverge From DC Comics Canon

We're officially less than a week away from the premiere of Naomi, the latest live-action series within the ever-sprawling DCTV world. The CW series follows the solo stories of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), and draws inspiration from the Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, and Jamal Campbell series of the same name. In the grand scheme of things, Naomi is a relatively new character, with her only getting her second solo comics arc later this year. As a result, fans have already begun to wonder where the series' narrative will go in the long run. During Naomi's panel as part of the Television Critics Association winter press tour, series co-creator Ava DuVernay teased that the show will be paving a unique narrative ground.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

How The Flash Movie Can Deliver A More Emotional Ending Than The Original Flashpoint

Although The Flash is finally pointing the spotlight on Ezra Miller’s version of the Scarlet Speedster following his appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League (both versions), this movie will also mark the end of an era. Ben Affleck has said this will be his final time playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe; going forward, the Caped Crusader mantle will be filled in this continuity by Michael Keaton’s Batman, who’s also appearing in The Flash and will return in Batgirl. Affleck has also said that The Flash contains his favorite scenes he’s ever done wearing the cape and cowl.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Thomas Wayne to don the cape and cowl again for Flashpoint Beyond

DC Comics has announced that Thomas Wayne is set to don the Batman cape and cowl once again as the publisher launches Flashpoint Beyond, a new six-issue limited series from writers Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams and Tim Sheridan with art from Xermánico. The series will begin this April with...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy