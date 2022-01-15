DC Comics announces ‘Flashpoint’ sequel ‘Flashpoint Beyond’

We're officially less than a week away from the premiere of Naomi, the latest live-action series within the ever-sprawling DCTV world. The CW series follows the solo stories of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), and draws inspiration from the Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, and Jamal Campbell series of the same name. In the grand scheme of things, Naomi is a relatively new character, with her only getting her second solo comics arc later this year. As a result, fans have already begun to wonder where the series' narrative will go in the long run. During Naomi's panel as part of the Television Critics Association winter press tour, series co-creator Ava DuVernay teased that the show will be paving a unique narrative ground.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO