Shelby's Olivia Baker, Paxton Gibson voted MNJ Athletes of the Week

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

Your votes are in!

Shelby’s Olivia Baker and Paxton Gibson were voted the Mansfield News Journal Female and Male Athletes of the Week.

Baker earned a nomination after scoring 20 points in a 76-12 win over Ontario and 17 in a 71-55 win over Buckeye Central. She collected 17,101 votes for the week.

Colonel Crawford freshman Ashtyn Ricker, Mansfield Christian’s Courtney Kissinger, Lucas’ Shelby Grover, Shelby’s Emma Montgomery, Buckeye Central’s Claudia Pifher, Clear Fork’s Pacey Chrastina, Galion’s Troie Grubbs, Crestview’s Anna McFarland, Ontario’s Brie Trumpower and Lexington’s Madi Basilone all earned nominations for their amazing efforts.

There were 38,136 votes tallied.

Gibson earned a nomination after he took first in the 50 freestyle (24.08) and second in the 100 free (53.86) and was on the second-place 200 free relay team (1:43.40) and the third-place 400 free relay team (3:55.31) at the Tyger Championship Invitational. He collected 9,912 votes for the week.

Madison’s Hunter Hutcheson, Lucas’ Aidan Culler, Colonel Crawford freshman Landon Sutter, Ontario’s Colin Cordrey, Lexington’s Jacob Hathaway, Plymouth’s Nick Cole, Lexington’s Trey Nickoli, Ashland’s John Metzger and Roman Parobek, Crestview’s Hayden Kuhn, Colonel Crawford’s Braxton Baker, Madison’s Ethan Spillman, Ontario’s Jacob Ohl, Shelby’s Alex Bruskotter, Mansfield Christian’s Amarr Davis, Buckeye Central’s Alex Kanney, Plymouth’s Shae Sparks, Mansfield Senior’s Maurice Ware, Bucyrus' Gabe Higginbotham and Lexington’s Baden Forup and Hudson Moore all earned nominations for their efforts.

There were 30,645 votes tallied.

Voting for next week's MNJ Athletes of the Week begins on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby's Olivia Baker, Paxton Gibson voted MNJ Athletes of the Week

