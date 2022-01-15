ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Lamont announces 3.1 million COVID-19 self-tests distributed in CT the past two weeks

By Sydney Reynolds
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced Saturday the state has distributed a total of 3.1 million COVID-19 self-tests in the last two weeks.

Officials say 1 million of the self-tests were distributed in the last two days.

The state has delivered the following amounts:

Recipient Tests
Municipalities 1,000,000
K-12 students and teachers 1,420,000
Early childhood providers 164,000
State employees / PNPs 214,000
Faith-based organizations 154,000
Residents and clients of congregate settings 49,000
Foodshare 37,000
Homebound vaccinations 8,000
K-12 bus drivers 11,000
Center for Disability Rights 5,000
Undocumented residents 6,000
Seasonal farm workers 9,000
Incarcerated population 10,000
Public college and university students 13,000
TOTAL 3,100,000
Governor Ned Lamont’s office

“We have so many partners working together to obtain, deliver, and distribute these self-tests, and I could not be more grateful to all of the groups involved for working together and getting these out to the residents of Connecticut as quickly as possible,” said Governor Lamont . “I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts.”

Governor Lamont said his administration anticipates receiving thousands more self-tests within the coming days and will distribute the tests as they arrive.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest .

