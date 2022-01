Bitcoin continues to struggle below $42,000 as extreme fear grips the crypto market and analysts hint at a drop to $38,000. The cryptocurrency market faced another day of weakness on Jan. 18 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped lower and additional pressure was also put on the altcoin market. Currently, the crypto Fear and Greed Index registered “Extreme Fear” among investors and some traders caution that BTC price could soon fall below its recent $39,000 swing low.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO