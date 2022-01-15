ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Local police work together in Columbiana County drug bust

By Caitlynn Hall
WKBN
 3 days ago

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police departments worked together in conducting a search warrant on Friday.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department and Perry Twp. assisted the Columbiana County Drug Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 700 block of W. State Street in Salem.

Suspected narcotics, a large number of prescription medications, paraphernalia and a digital scale were seized.

Charges are pending the lab results, according to Columbiana County Chief Deputy Jennifer Tucker.

