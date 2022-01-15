ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders vs. Bengals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

By Bill Williamson
silverandblackpride.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomehow, some way, here we are. It’s the NFL playoffs and the Las Vegas Raiders are part of the dance. After everything that unfolded this season and the fact that they won the last four games by a total of 12 points, the Raiders are in the Super Bowl...

www.silverandblackpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: NFL SVP of Officiating says inadvertent whistle wasn’t inadvertent

The Las Vegas Raiders season ended with a 26-19 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night but, in typical 2021-22 Raiders’ fashion, the defeat came with some controversy. On a third and four towards the end of the first half, Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow scrambled out to...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders Podcast-TDL instant reaction vs the Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders came up short after finishing the season strong, losing 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders had a chance late but an interception on fourth and goal. The Raiders had a lot of self-inflicted wounds in this game early, and the Bengals struggled in the red...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Drew Brees
silverandblackpride.com

Decisions & more decisions

The obvious one is HC and GM. The rumors are Mark wants to become more actively involved in the football ops. IF that is true, it is very unlikely Mark will hire a president of football ops. Mark may be making these decisions now like his dad used to. Unlike his dad - who actually knew a lot about football - this may mean he becomes more like deteriorating Al, a owner in his last 15 yrs who became so desperate and made ill informed panic decisions. Mark’s football IQ may be on the level of aging Al. Firing Rich is what 80 yr old Al would have done in a heartbeat - so maybe Mark becomes more like his aging dad in this decision on Coach B. But aside from HC, there are many other huge pending decisions on the horizon.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders: Winners and losers against Bengals

It was one hell of a ride — and a wild one at that — but the Las Vegas Raiders season has come to an end with a 26 to 19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card weekend. The Raiders have plenty to be proud of,...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

A 10 season, season and the way forward

I am back in here after a self imposed Raider posting fast after I became too shrill to even want to read my own posts. Carr at one point said the Raiders had 10 seasons of distractions all rolled up into 1. What I will do here is to attempt to list the bigest ones here in order of importance, something I have never seen done before.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nbc#Ohio Radio#Komp 92 3 Fm#Krlv#Raiders Com#Safari#Draftkings Sportsbook
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders will pick No. 22 in first round of NFL draft

Now that Las Vegas Raiders’ season is over and the NFL Super Wild Card round is complete, we know their draft status. Las Vegas will pick at No. 22 in the first round of the NFL draft, according to the Sporting News. The 2022 draft will be from April 28 to 30, and will be conveniently held in Las Vegas. The Raiders went 10-7 in the regular season and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 26-19 on Saturday in the Super Wild Card round.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders have been excellent just before halftime

There have been some odd Las Vegas Raiders’ statistical quirks in recent years. However, one of the more lasting and interesting trends by the team has been its penchant for scoring just before halftime. The Derek Carr-led Raiders offense has been really good right before halftime. They showed that again in their 26-19 wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when Carr hit wide receiver Zay Jones for a touchdown late in the second quarter.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders’ season ends with some ugly Derek Carr stats

Saturday was an opportunity for Derek Carr to have a career-defining game. Carr, perhaps the most polarizing player in franchise history, didn’t take advantage of that chance. While he wasn’t awful and wasn’t the lone reason why the Las Vegas Raiders’ season ended in a 26-19 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Wild Card round, he didn’t do enough to help his team win.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders head coach and GM search: Las Vegas is looking at more candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting the process of hiring a new general manager and a new head coach. They have reportedly asked permission to talk to New England Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo for the head coaching job, and New England front office executive Dave Ziegler for the general manager job that opened on Monday when Mike Mayock was fired in Las Vegas. Indianapolis’ Ed Dodds and Raiders front office assistant DuJuan Daniels are also reportedly candidates for that job as well. More names will certainly emerged for both jobs. There are eight head-coaching jobs open and four GM jobs available at the moment.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy