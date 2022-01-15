Woman arrested in connection with Springfield Township shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springfield Township police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. Police arrested Curdasha White, 21, after a...www.fox19.com
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springfield Township police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. Police arrested Curdasha White, 21, after a...www.fox19.com
2,000 bond for shooting someone or being involved in a shooting? If I spit on the sidewalk they will give me prison time
Comments / 3