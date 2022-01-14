ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thinking of adopting a pet during COVID-19? Things to consider

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been adopting pets. Though it’s nearly a tie, dogs seem to have beaten cats as most adopted animal during the last 19 months. And I am definitely one of them – in fact, I’m a COVID-19 pet adopter twice over. As an equal opportunity...

triwnews.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Aurora

WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Aurora for adoption!. “We are thrilled this week to be able to introduce you to Aurora! This sweet, 5-month-old, husky mix puppy from our Alaska litter is still looking for her forever home. She is just a joy to be around, the absolute best big foster sister to the tiny foster pups at her house. She hasn’t met a human (big or small) or animal she doesn’t love. She is the biggest snuggle bug and full of puppy kisses. She is doing amazing with crate and house training with her foster family and will likely be around 50 lbs when full grown. Aurora would love an active family with a fenced yard to explore. If Aurora is tugging at your heartstrings, or you know someone who would be perfect for her, please share or apply today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com”
AURORA, NC
myrye.com

Pet Adoption: Liam and Lip

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs and under) Liam is an adorable tabby who is a little shy at first but warms up once you spend some time with him. He loves to be scratched under the chin and will sit in your lap and purr once he gets to know you. He can also be very playful and is a great eater!
HARRISON, NY
Orange Leader

Pet Talk: Does the COVID-19 Omicron variant spread affect pets?

With the holiday season winding to a close, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country. As pet owners quarantine, questions of pet safety against this disease and the quickly spreading omicron variant continue to arise as well. Drs. Sarah Hamer and Lori Teller, both associate professors at the Texas A&M...
PETS
yukonprogressnews.com

Pets & People adoption special ‘most successful’ yet

An eastern Canadian County animal welfare group placed 56 pets in new homes during a recent adoption promotion. Pets & People Humane Society adopted out 28 cats (and kittens) and 28 dogs (and puppies) during Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event. A discounted $25...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
nowhabersham.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Happy tails to you

Everyone deserves a happy ending and new beginnings, but these two sweet dogs at the Habersham County Animal Shelter, who have been waiting for their fur-ever homes for over a month, might deserve one a little more. Grado and Russ would love to be part of a family— could that...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
myrye.com

Pet Adoption: Baci, Playful & Affectionate

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs & under) Baci is clearly one of the friendliest kitties we had ever seen. Rescued from a local cat colony, we were thrilled to bring him into Pet Rescue. He is playful, affectionate and lives to eat and be with people. Baci has a heart condition that is manageable through diet and medication. It definitely hasn’t slowed Baci down. This delightful 4 year old boy will be your best friend for life. Baci does have one request – no other cats or dogs. He wants to be your one and only. We hope you will take this fun loving, big-hearted boy into your family!
HARRISON, NY
Tallahassee Democrat

Adoptable pets: Meet Meko and Kera

You get twice the love with Meko and Kera! (A192954 & A192958). Sometimes our intakes seem to take on themes. Sometimes we're overrun with rabbits. Other times it's German Shepherds or Great Danes or hamsters. The theme this winter is a little more heartbreaking. We are getting in lots of bonded pairs of dogs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
myrye.com

Pet Adoption: Penny, a Delightful, Happy Girl

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Large (55 lbs & over) Penny is a sweet new arrival at Petrescue. She has those appealing puppy eyes, and is the most delightful, happy girl who loves walking with her canine buddies. Penny has a beautiful silky coat and loves to be scratched behind the ears. But be forewarned… she will lean against you to get as close as possible and smother you with kisses. We think she is pretty perfect.
HARRISON, NY
The Independent

Plea for dog-walkers to pick up mess after New Forest cattle lose unborn calves

A farmer in the New Forest has pleaded with dog walkers to clean up after their pets after his cattle lost half of their calves due to contaminated grass.Tom Gould cares owns about 40 cows near the Hampshire town of Ringwood and says half of miscarried their calves after being infected with neosperosis, a disease caused by a parasite spread through dog faeces.Mr Gould said the impact on his herd will damage his business and urged pet-owners to clean up after their dogs.He told ITV Meridian: “We are probably not going to be able to enter any heifers as replacements...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

20 of the Most Family-Friendly Dogs

The benefits of owning a dog have been established for decades. It all boils down to the fact that canines make people happy and keep them healthier. For kids, puppies are a source of unconditional love and help them develop a sense of responsibility. But you have to pick the right breed. An active person […]
PETS
myrye.com

Pet Adoption: Nala, Bonds Quickly

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs & under) Nala is a new member of the Petrescue Pack. She is a bit shy at first, but gets comfortable quickly once she is shown kindness. She bonds very quickly, wants to be with her person, and will be your constant companion. Nala is kind and sweet and gets along with other dogs.
HARRISON, NY
The Register-Guard

Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County

Tabby twins Geronimo (female) and Murphy (male) are 1-½-year-old bonded siblings looking for their perfect forever home together. While both are a bit reserved at first, they have blossomed in their foster home into affectionate and playful young kitties who love attention and being petted. They will do best...
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Otto, A Huge Sports Fan

If you're looking for the perfect blend of spunky and sweet, Otto is your guy!. He is also a huge fan of *SPORTS* of all kinds. After all, he is an Orangeman through and through!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

