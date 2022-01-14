Thinking of adopting a pet during COVID-19? Things to consider

WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Aurora for adoption!. “We are thrilled this week to be able to introduce you to Aurora! This sweet, 5-month-old, husky mix puppy from our Alaska litter is still looking for her forever home. She is just a joy to be around, the absolute best big foster sister to the tiny foster pups at her house. She hasn’t met a human (big or small) or animal she doesn’t love. She is the biggest snuggle bug and full of puppy kisses. She is doing amazing with crate and house training with her foster family and will likely be around 50 lbs when full grown. Aurora would love an active family with a fenced yard to explore. If Aurora is tugging at your heartstrings, or you know someone who would be perfect for her, please share or apply today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com”

