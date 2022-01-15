ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to know Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch star Chad Ollinger

By niamhecolcloughj
realitytitbit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSon of TV personality, Duane Olligner, and travelling man himself, Chad Ollinger, is most known for his appearance on the Discovery show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch. A few years back, the Ollinger’s sold their business and packed up their home to focus on a life of exploration and...

www.realitytitbit.com

The Morning Hustle

Get To Know ‘Che Mack’ On The Morning Hustle

We had a special guest join us on The Morning Hustle! Reality TV star and DJ, Che Mack! You may remember her from season 2 and 9 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop but there’s a lot more you may not know about the star. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. View […]
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Cheer season 2 star Maddy Brum on Instagram

Maddy Brum is one of the new faces and stars of Cheer. After Cheer season 2 hit Netflix, Maddy instantly became a fan favourite and one of the stand-out stars for team Navarro. From her past to her present and everything in between, let’s find out more about the new...
realitytitbit.com

Which episode did Jordan Cashmyer appear on 16 and Pregnant?

On January 16, the news of Jordan Cashmyer’s death was confirmed by her mother. But what episode did the reality star appear on 16 and Pregnant?. Jordan’s life has been filled with ups and downs and the show managed to capture that when they first aired the episode. Since then, the reality star made use of social media to interact with her followers. However, she took a step back from Instagram in 2018.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Says ‘Good Night America’ With Incredible Ranch Photo

Of all the many reasons we love the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” one is the authentic portrayal of western culture. At its heart, “Yellowstone” is a story about the struggle of maintaining the modern western style of life. Taking place on a large cattle ranch in Montana, the show gives just a little taste of life as a cowboy. It isn’t as glamourous as Hollywood sometimes portrays it to be. It is extremely difficult work and it is non-stop, sun up to sundown, back-breaking work. Perhaps the Four Sixes Ranch old-timer said it best when he tells Jimmy “You have to want it down to your bones or it can be hell on earth.” Being a cowboy is a way of life more so than just an occupation.
realitytitbit.com

Blind Frog Ranch box contents explored, aztec gold, rocks and liquid metal

Following the success of the first season of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, the Discovery show is back for a second series in 2022. Many mysteries still remain at the Utah ranch and there are lots of treasures still to be found on the land according to the owners Duane Ollinger and his son, Chad.
realitytitbit.com

What did Brandon say on After the Final Rose, why was it bleeped out?

The Bachelorette season 18 came to an end on December 21st, 2021. Michelle Young had the difficult decision to make of who she was going to crown the winner of the show and also spend the rest of her life with. When it came down to it, Michelle opted for Nayte Oukoya over finalist Brandon Jones.
realitytitbit.com

No, Clint Arlis and JJ Lane were not an item

Tributes are flooding social media for The Bachelorette star Clint Arlis who has sadly passed away this week. The 34-year-old appeared on Season 11 of the ABC show which saw Kaitlyn Bristowe as the Bachelorette. Clint’s sister Taylor Lulek announced the tragic news on Facebook, writing: “It is with great...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of This Character

One of the draws of Blue Bloods has to be the characters that fans connect with and enjoy. However, not everyone is a fan favorite. Whenever fans want to talk amongst themselves about their favorite show on TV, they head over to Reddit. The Blue Bloods subreddit is always busy with questions and hot takes. Not everyone always agrees of course, but this take seems to be a popular one among the fans on the online message board.
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
Hello Magazine

Neighbours star dies suddenly aged 34

Neighbours actress Miranda Fryer has tragically passed away in her sleep, aged 34. Fans, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects to the child star, who starred on the soap as Sky Mangel. In a statement, her family confirmed that Miranda had passed away in...
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
