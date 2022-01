Dabee Kaye had been looking forward to her holiday vacation for months. She and her family were fully vaccinated and had taken the necessary precautions to travel. Somehow, though, she got a breakthrough COVID case and suddenly her trip became a nightmare. We chatted with Dabee, Gallery Media Group’s VP of Brand Partnerships, who is currently quarantining in Grand Cayman after testing positive on December 26. She told us about what it’s been like being separated from her family, not knowing when she’ll be able to get home and living with a tracking bracelet 24/7.

