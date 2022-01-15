Fun Pancake Cereal Recipe: This Mini Pancake Recipe Is Better Than a Bowl of Cereal

Otherworld makes nutritious plant-based pancakes and waffles that are packed with nutrients that are just as beneficial for people as they are for the planet. These plant-based breakfast foods make it easy to start the day in a wholesome way, and they help to make the most of ingredients that would otherwise go to waste. Bruised beetroots and leftover beer grains are some of the additions that make Otherworld stand out in formulas that are free from added sugar, dairy, nuts and soy. Nine of the different ingredients used by Otherworld come from food sources that would otherwise go to waste, like barley fiber and protein sourced from EverGrain, an Anheuser-Busch InBev-backed start-up. These just-add-water mixes are made with ingredients such as whole wheat flour, fruits and vegetables. There are unique varieties like original with dates and zucchini; banana chocolate chip with cauliflower; apple cinnamon with sweet potato; and chocolate with beetroot, reishi and cacao.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO