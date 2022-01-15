ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Central Florida energy companies send crews to help storm victims

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HdvD_0dmimnIB00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major winter storm swept across much of the nation with 31 states in its crosshairs.

The storm dumped snow on the Midwest overnight and now millions more are bracing for snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

At least five governors have declared a state of emergency.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“We are mobilizing and prepared to deploy resources as needed to protect our state but also be ready to assist neighboring states if needed,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Governors in the south are warning people to think twice before hitting the road on this long Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

Here in Central Florida, the Orlando Utilities Commission and Duke Energy are sending crews to North Carolina to help those affected by the storm.

The 11-member crew from OUC is helping to restore power in the city of High Point.

That area was hit hard by the storm, bringing lots of snow, ice and wind.

This is the first time since 1993 that OUC has sent a crew to help with recovery efforts after a winter storm.

OUC conducted a cold weather drill just last year to make sure it was ready to assist.

Duke Energy is doing its part as well to assist storm victims in North Carolina.

Duke sent 280 workers to North Carolina Saturday morning, including linemen, damage assessors and support staff.

The workers plan to spend the evening in Florence, South Carolina and will be deployed to areas in most need of assistance after the storm passes.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Chris Mcginnis
3d ago

our crews always go help other states when in need. as a matter of fact Mr or Ms speaks before knowing, some of the crews going to North Carolina just got done helping in Virginia who is very much a swing state not a red state so pipe down.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ford, ADT form venture to make vehicle security products

DETROIT — (AP) — Ford and security company ADT have formed a joint venture that will help businesses protect vehicles and expensive equipment they carry from theft. The first product from the venture called Canopy is a system that uses cameras, radar, global positioning and artificial intelligence to spot a potential thief and notify ADT, which will monitor the feeds and notify the customer or authorities if needed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Industry
Orlando, FL
Industry
Orlando, FL
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
71K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy