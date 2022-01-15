Central Florida energy companies send crews to help storm victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major winter storm swept across much of the nation with 31 states in its crosshairs.

The storm dumped snow on the Midwest overnight and now millions more are bracing for snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

At least five governors have declared a state of emergency.

“We are mobilizing and prepared to deploy resources as needed to protect our state but also be ready to assist neighboring states if needed,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Governors in the south are warning people to think twice before hitting the road on this long Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

Here in Central Florida, the Orlando Utilities Commission and Duke Energy are sending crews to North Carolina to help those affected by the storm.

The 11-member crew from OUC is helping to restore power in the city of High Point.

That area was hit hard by the storm, bringing lots of snow, ice and wind.

This is the first time since 1993 that OUC has sent a crew to help with recovery efforts after a winter storm.

OUC conducted a cold weather drill just last year to make sure it was ready to assist.

Duke Energy is doing its part as well to assist storm victims in North Carolina.

Duke sent 280 workers to North Carolina Saturday morning, including linemen, damage assessors and support staff.

The workers plan to spend the evening in Florence, South Carolina and will be deployed to areas in most need of assistance after the storm passes.

