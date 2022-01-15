How K-netizens are reacting to the launch of '7 Fates: CHAKHO'

This review is based on the prologue and the first two episodes of the 7Fates: Chakho WEBTOON comic, and the first chapter of the Wattpad web novel. While comics are often thought of as a print medium, they don’t have to be. These days, some of the most popular comic stories in the world are entirely digital, created for and accessed via the web. WEBTOON, a Korea-based mobile platform for web-based comics, is the most-read comic book publisher in the world (it also happened to play host to Den of Geek’s best comic of 2021). The success of the Naver-owned company is only poised to grow with the growth of its “Super Casting” project, a branded name for the partnership Naver’s WEBTOON has struck with major entertainment companies like DC Comics and HYBE, the parent company of BTS’ BigHit Entertainment. The DC partnership has already resulted in a successful slice-of-life Batman family adventure. Now, it’s HYBE’s chance to shine, with the release of 7Fates: Chakho, a Korean folklore-inspired fantasy webtoon about seven men (one for each member of BTS) fighting supernatural creatures known as “beom” (tiger, in Korean) in the near-future cyberpunk metropolis of Sin-si.

