Indiana State

Get Criminal Records In Indiana

baltimorenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of the most recent technological innovations, it's now possible to uncover almost any piece of information online. Acquiring comprehensive information on somebody's Indiana criminal records could be challenging. With all the frequent relocations people make across the state and country, it is not unusual to have records in...

www.baltimorenews.net

WIBC.com

Indiana House Votes to Abolish Gun Permits

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indiana House has voted to let you carry a gun without a permit. On a near party-line vote, the House voted 63-29 to join 21 states which have abolished permit requirements to carry handguns. Auburn Representative Ben Smaltz (R) argues permit requirements don’t stop criminals from getting guns, while law-abiding citizens shouldn’t need a permit for a constitutional right.
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana is awash in guns as homicide records persist

INDIANAPOLIS — Last year was one of the bloodiest years in Indiana history as Indianapolis set yet another homicide record with 271 murders, while Evansville, Fort Wayne and South Bend all had deadly years. Perhaps, just perhaps ... it’s because Indiana is awash in guns. On Tuesday, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana bill to end handgun carry permit heads to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana House Bill 1077 would eliminate the requirement that adults apply for a permit to carry a handgun. Although the state abolished the fee to apply for a permit, municipalities can levy taxes on permits. “Tell me what other constitutional right we have to pay a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
baltimorenews.net

Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: Davis Clinic

An iconic Hoosier masterpiece built by decorated architects from the 50s is on the verge of extinction in Marion. Mary-Rachel Redman with this week’s Endangered Indiana from Grant County.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Indiana getting $184.4 million for home energy assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — Low income Indiana families can get additional help with their heating bills this winter. On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that Indiana received $184.4 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This funding will help address home energy costs this winter, working to prevent shutting off utilities. The funding is a […]
INDIANA STATE
leoweekly.com

Indiana’s Anti Critical Race Theory Bill Had To Be Altered To Allow Teachers To Condemn Nazis

Somehow, Indiana’s anti critical race theory bill is beating Kentucky’s in terms of horribleness. A provision in House Bill 1134 that would have required Indiana public school educators to remain impartial about what they teach had to be changed last week after the Senate version’s author said during a hearing that this would also apply to Nazism and fascism.
INDIANA STATE
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Indiana House passes measure to end permit requirement for carrying gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would make it legal for someone to carry a gun in public in the Hoosier state without a permit. So-called constitutional carry laws are becoming more prominent throughout the country with 21 other states, including Kentucky,...
INDIANA STATE
baltimorenews.net

baltimorenews.net

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Dajuan Bernard Deshazer, 47, Milwaukee, 1st degree intentional homicide, possess firearm/convicted as felon and bail jumping on 5/19/17, found Guilty at Jury Trial, the Court comments and sentences the defendant. Count 1: The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for one (1) life without the eligibility of parole. Count 2: The defendant is sentenced to ten (10) years in the Wisconsin State Prison System. Five (5) years initial confinement followed by five (5) years extended supervision. Count 3: The defendant is sentenced to six (6) years in the Wisconsin State Prison System. Three (3) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Count 2 and 3 are to be served consecutive to each other and to count 1. The defendant is to have no contact with any member of the victim’s family. The Court finds that the defendant has 896 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wamwamfm.com

State Lawmakers Set to Discuss Legalizing Marijuana

State lawmakers will again take up the discussion of legalizing pot in Indiana when they convene for a short legislative session in about two weeks. As part of a glimpse into what that discussion may entail, a panel of bipartisan lawmakers and experts on the matter talked about what they would like to see marijuana legislation look like.
POLITICS

