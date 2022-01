The Salem Lady Wildcats return to Highland Tournament action this afternoon in the consolation quarterfinals against Belleville West after Salem fell in their opener to top seed Okawville 55-19. Alayna Kraus led the 2nd ranked Lady Rockets with 17 as they improve to 21-0. Briley Rhodes added 12 and Madisyn Wienstroer finished with 10. Salem was led by Katelyn Biegeleisen with 10. The Lady Cats tip against the Lady Maroons at 4pm.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO