ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans to log less air miles in 2022 regular season

baltimorenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road games will go up, but the air miles will go down in 2022. The Texans play nine road contests next fall but will still fly fewer miles than they did during the 2021 regular season. Their...

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jets#Air Miles#Ravens#American Football#Cowboys#The New York Giants#Ewr#Eastern
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Tristan Wirfs

Earlier: Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down on the first drive of today’s playoff game with an apparent ankle injury. Wirfs has not returned to the field, though FOX showed the 2020 first-round pick attempting to work through some drills on the sideline. Now, we have a reported diagnosis for his ailing ankle.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy