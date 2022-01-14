ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artistic Justice

By Aaron Fedor
Voice of America
 6 days ago

We meet a man wrongfully sent to prison, where the...

www.voanews.com

Metro

Meet the 2021 GLEAN artists

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. From trash to treasure - five local artists spent months picking through discarded objects and turning their finds into works of art. Their work is part of GLEAN, the annual art program where artists are given access to Metro Central transfer station to create art from found materials and items.
PORTLAND, OR
wwnytv.com

Artists-Call for Submissions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Artists of all levels are encouraged to enter their work into this prestigious annual showcase of remarkable talent. This art exhibition and sale benefits artists and the Arts Center. Thank you for supporting TIAC and partnering with us to promote you and your work!. AWARDS.
WATERTOWN, NY
artgroupsdfw.com

Call for Artists: RenovArt | 100 Artists for the Future

ApuliaAste is pleased to present the 1st edition of RenovArt | 100 Artists for the Future, the curatorial project dedicated to the best national and international artistic talents, curated by art historian Carmela Loiacono. https://www.apuliaaste.com/en/artists-project. The project stems from the strong need for a new rebirth in the field of...
VISUAL ART
thisis50.com

Artist RGM150 Is An Artist To Look Out For in 2022

Rene Martinez, or better known on the scene as RGM150, was born and raised in Jamaica Queens, NYC. He really got into music during his teens, and quickly fell in love with the art of freestyling, becoming a regular hobby of his. In 2005, he made his professional debut under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
opb.org

How wildfires inspired artists

Your browser does not support the audio element. Wildfires throughout Oregon have caused devastating damage to homes and landscapes, yet some artists still managed to create something new for Oregonians to enjoy. Troy Stith, is a Bend resident who creates landscape drawings out of wildfire charcoal. Kelly Howard is the owner of Lincoln City Glass Center and created glass pieces out of the ashes of burned homes. Bryan Griffith is an Arizona-based artist who currently has an exhibit titled, “Rethinking Fire” at the High Desert Museum on display until January 9th. They join us to share what it means to create works of art out of a natural disaster.
BEND, OR
worcestermag.com

Artist Spotlight: Elizabeth Harrell

Elizabeth Harrell is a third-year art student from Holland studying at Westfield State. She is concentrating in graphic design and illustration, and hopes to run her own successful business. She is currently on Etsy selling her handmade work at ElizabethArtGoods. Says Harrell, "I’ve always had a strong passion for art, but I find myself much more attracted to colored pencil work, drawing with graphite or charcoal, or designing websites and creating fun designs on Adobe Illustrator."
HOLLAND, MA
phillyfunguide.com

Artist Exposed: M.T.A

Artsi is kicking off its 2022 series of events at our favorite local brewery, Dock Street Brewing South! On Sunday, January 16th from 6:00-8:00pm wind down from the weekend with an intimate concert featuring Philadelphia-based artist M.T.A. The concert will be broken up in two sets leaving you the perfect time to appreciate local art, jam out, and catch up with friends. Save your seat by purchasing your ticket(s) today!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
portlandobserver.com

Black Artists Matter

The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, 1855 S.W. Broadway, presents an exhibit on Black lives that has been made possible by the support for 60 emerging, mid-career and established artists whose practices demonstrate a commitment to social justice. The artists selected for the Black Lives Matter...
PORTLAND, OR
dance.nyc

Artistic Director

CALL FOR CHOREOGRAPHERS: 2022 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL. WHITE WAVE DANCE is proud to continue presenting performing artists from around the world for two decades. Be a part of our 2022 Virtual DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL!. WHITE WAVE will be presenting our 2022 Virtual DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL from June 23rd-26th, 2022: A...
THEATER & DANCE
digboston.com

CALL TO ARTISTS FOR YEAR FIVE OF BOSTON ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE

“Artists, organizers, and cultural workers” are welcome to participate in a 15 month long residency. Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Jan. 11 that applications are open for the City’s Boston Artists-in-Residence program. Six artists will be selected to create projects that “that imagine and test new approaches to challenges the City faces.” Artists will have the opportunity to learn about government, while City departments will push themselves to learn about creative approaches to solving problems. Wu spoke to the importance of the arts in the city.
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Artist Spotlight: Alice Dillon

Alice Dillon is a fiber artist from Worcester. She has been interested in the arts and sewing since childhood, but began actively identifying as an artist in college after teaching herself how to embroider. Dillon’s work focuses on combining linear imagery and repetition in an effort to bring androgyny to a classically feminine medium. Recent bodies of work have focused on portraiture, language used during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of hands in lesbian imagery and culture.
WORCESTER, MA
Islands Sounder

Local Sculpture Artists Defined at Artists’ Registry Show

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Museum of Art. Over 80 local artists are participating in this year’s Artists Registry (AR) show at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art (SJIMA). Notably, 19 sculpture artists submitted pieces, some well-known and others showing their work for the first time. One...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
smeharbinger.net

Artist of the Week: Audrey Morehead

“I like to do a lot of printmaking so all types of print like screen printing, linoleum printing, etching and I also dabble in painting.”. “I like the creative freedom to be able to see something I like, then I can incorporate it into what I am working on or use my own take on it to make it into something new that people can enjoy.”
VISUAL ART
New Haven Independent

Artists Make A Moment To Reflect

Ana Henriques’s Forest I partakes of recognizable natural shapes — spreading tree branches, a mirrored sun, the ripples of water and hills — without being beholden to them. There’s a push toward the abstract that sets the shapes and colors free from the viewer giving it the easy designation of a forest scene. She makes us see those shapes and colors again, as if we’re seeing them for the first time. Just as important in the context of ​“Reflections,” the new group show running now at Kehler Liddell Gallery in Westville through Feb. 6, if viewers look closely in the glass that frames the work, they can see the works of Mark St. Mary and Liz Antle O’Donnell — the other two artists in the show — reflected in the glass.
VISUAL ART
localspins.com

Emerging Artists to Watch

Recently returning from L.A. recording sessions with Elton John bassist Matt Bissonette, the 16-year-old Lansing-area singer-songwriter is turning heads, making her Local Spins’ first “Artist to Watch” for 2022. Get the back story and listen to Kanin Elizabeth’s songs at Local Spins.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Artist Spotlight: Boyfrienders

Lineup: Poppy Morawa, guitar and lead vocals; Matthew Stonebraker, guitar; Celeste Jones, bass and vocals; Evan Laybourn, drums. History: Songwriter Morawa and Stonebraker has been close friends for more than a decade. Bassist Jones has a solo project called Lester and Laybourn — who also plays in the bands No Fun Club, Soloveichik and Perpetual Care — is the newest member of Boyfrienders.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Artist Profiles: Marianne Tomasgård

Marianne Tomasgård was born and raised in a small village called Nannestad (in Akershus), Norway. She was one of the leading figures in the female fiddle band Honndalstausene that toured at home and abroad and recorded several albums. Honndalstausene was formed in Hornindal in Sogn og Fjordane. The group...
THEATER & DANCE
worldmusiccentral.org

Artist Profiles: Bedouin Burger

Bedouin Burger is a duo featuring Zeid Hamdan and Lynn Adib. Zeid Hamdan is an acclaimed music producer and multi-instrumentalist identified as a Lebanese culture leader by CNN. He has worked with many prominent artists including trip hop group Soap Kills, The New Government, Katibe5, Shiftz, Hiba Mansouri, and his own project Zeid and the Wings, Marie Abou Khaled, Tanjaret Daghet, and others. In 2019, Hamdan produced the soundscore for the Oscar nominated film Caparnaum by Nadine Labaki. In July 2011, Hamdan was arrested for a song titled “General Go Home” considered insulting to then-president Michel Suleiman, a former army chief.
WORLD
cvindependent.com

Vast but Limited: Local Artists Explore the History and Justice of Desert Land Use With Intersect Palm Springs’ ‘Zzyzx Redux’

Recent years have seen a new trend in California migration. About a quarter-million residents moved to the Inland Empire and areas east to the Arizona border in 2020, with thousands of households relocating to the desert. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast and arid unincorporated lands lured in newcomers, seemingly offering peace, health and space.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
southcountynews.org

The Mill transformation captured by artists

The Mill: rich in history, memories, and Vicksburg’s economic driver of the past. Its future: a community thriving with shops, music, breweries, more. Its present: an active construction site with hard hats, building materials, noises of machines once again. This transformation is being captured by participants in the Prairie...
VICKSBURG, MI

