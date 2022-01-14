Artistic Justice

Bedouin Burger is a duo featuring Zeid Hamdan and Lynn Adib. Zeid Hamdan is an acclaimed music producer and multi-instrumentalist identified as a Lebanese culture leader by CNN. He has worked with many prominent artists including trip hop group Soap Kills, The New Government, Katibe5, Shiftz, Hiba Mansouri, and his own project Zeid and the Wings, Marie Abou Khaled, Tanjaret Daghet, and others. In 2019, Hamdan produced the soundscore for the Oscar nominated film Caparnaum by Nadine Labaki. In July 2011, Hamdan was arrested for a song titled “General Go Home” considered insulting to then-president Michel Suleiman, a former army chief.
Comments / 0