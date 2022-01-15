ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Officer shoots man in custody after emergency room scuffle

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a man in police custody was shot and killed in a North Carolina emergency room early Saturday...

ktvz.com

Comments / 60

hazel patriot
3d ago

Draw on an officer, you got what you asked for!! Back the Blue!

Reply(15)
25
Essie Stephenson
2d ago

no one gets what they ask for, let God be the judge of that. the tongue is like a sword it can save or destroy. people get paid for what we say, because they want others to follow

Reply
2
Antoine Perrin
3d ago

wait.....the suspect took the officers gun and then the officer fatally shot the man...!? Did he have a spare gun on him??

Reply(24)
5
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University Hospital#Emergency Room#Durham Police#Ap

