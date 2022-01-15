Reliance, Ola, LT, Hyundai bid for Rs 18,100 crore incentive scheme for battery production

Last year saw Australians install rooftop solar like never before, with 40% more installed in 2021 than in 2020. Solar system installations now make up 7% of the energy going into the national electricity grid. Alongside the greater uptake of utility-scale solar (such as solar farms), this means cheaper and cleaner electricity is fast becoming a reality, putting the country on track to meet international climate targets. But such a dramatic surge in solar output also poses challenges for Australia’s power system for two main reasons. It results in increased periods of large oversupply when weather conditions favour solar energy. This leads...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO