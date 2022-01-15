ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reliance, Ola, LT, Hyundai bid for Rs 18,100 crore incentive scheme for battery production

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Reliance Industries, LarsenToubro, MahindraMahindra, Ola and South Korea's Hyundai Motors are among 10 firms that have submitted bids under Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for battery manufacturing in India, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said on Saturday. "A total of...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Reliance Retail Picks 54% Stake in Robotics Co for Rs 983 Crore: Details

Investing.com -- The retail arm of the conglomerate Reliance Industries (NS: RELI ), Reliance Retail has acquired a majority stake of 54% in the domestic robotics startup Addverb Technologies for a transaction of $132 million, roughly Rs 983 crore, informed a company official on Tuesday. With a present valuation of...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

TCS profit rises by 12.3 per cent to Rs 9,769 crore in Q3

Mumbai [India], January 12 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT firm, on Wednesday announced that its consolidated net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year rose to Rs 9,769 crore, which is 12.3 per cent higher from Rs 8,701 crore recorded in the corresponding period of 2020-21.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Strata, leading proptech startup, crosses Rs 500 crore AUM mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Strata, India's leading tech-enabled commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform, is the first proptech company in the country to have crossed a significant threshold of Rs 500 crores in Assets Under Management (AUM). The company recently raised $6 million in a Series-A round co-led by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, Gruhas Proptech (an exclusive fund by Nikhil Kamath of ZerodhaAbhijeeth Pai of Puzzolana Group), and Sabre Investments.
BUSINESS
WLNS

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crore#Lt#Rs#Ani#Hyundai Motors#Pli#Acc#Battery Storage Programme#Rfp#Mhi#Lucas Tvs Limited#Mahindramahindra Limited#Exide Industries Limited#Rajesh Exports Limited#Larsentoubro Limited#Battery Storage#Gwh
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
TheConversationAU

4 ways to stop Australia's surge in rooftop solar from destabilising electricity prices

Last year saw Australians install rooftop solar like never before, with 40% more installed in 2021 than in 2020. Solar system installations now make up 7% of the energy going into the national electricity grid. Alongside the greater uptake of utility-scale solar (such as solar farms), this means cheaper and cleaner electricity is fast becoming a reality, putting the country on track to meet international climate targets. But such a dramatic surge in solar output also poses challenges for Australia’s power system for two main reasons. It results in increased periods of large oversupply when weather conditions favour solar energy. This leads...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Barcoding Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Bluebird, Capterra, Motorola Solutions, Zebex Industries

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Barcoding Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Barcoding Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Water Tower Research expands analyst ranks, appoints Robert Sassoon to cover Special Situations

January 18, 2022, St. Petersburg, FL - Water Tower Research LLC (www.watertowerresearch.com), a leading, digitally focused investor engagement and stakeholder communication firm, today expanded its analyst ranks by appointing Robert Sassoon to provide additional coverage for Special Situations. Water Tower Research was founded to provide "Research for the Other 99%
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
houstonmirror.com

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast By 2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market by Fiber Type (Single-Mode Fiber and Multimode Fiber), Operating Principle (OTDR and OFDR), and Application (Oil & Gas Production, Power Cable Monitoring, Pipeline Surveillance, Fire Detection, Environmental Monitoring) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022″t. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Disposable Protective Apparel Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | Kimberly Clark, 3M, Dolphin Products

Latest released the research study on Global Disposable Protective Apparel Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Disposable Protective Apparel Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Disposable Protective Apparel. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M Company (United States),Du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States),Kimberly Clark Corp (United States),Lakeland Industries, Inc. (United States),International Enviroguard (United States),Derekduck Industries Corp. (Taiwan),Medline Industries, Inc. (United States),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),uvex Arbeitsschutz GmbH (Germany),Dastex ReinraumzubehÃ¶r GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Dolphin Products (United States).
APPAREL
houstonmirror.com

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market to Cross $1,042.0 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8%

The global circulating fluidized bed boiler market was valued at $450.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,042.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The global circulating fluidized bed boiler market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years, circulating fluidized bed boiler market is expected to exhibit high growth potential, owing to its use in applications such as energy & power and industrial sectors. In addition, load adjustment in CFB boiler can reach up to 4:1 ratio and load adjustment speed of 5–8% BMCR condition. Moreover, CFB boiler do not require additional use of oil to boost combustion under normal operating conditions, which is predicted to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the future. However, outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global circulating fluidized bed boiler market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Industrial PROFINET Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Molex, Comtrol, Precision Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Industrial PROFINET Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Industrial PROFINET Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Industrial PROFINET. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Siemens (Germany),Molex (United States),Comtrol Corp. (United States),Hilscher Solutions (United States),HMS Industrial Networks (Sweden),Phoenix Contact (Germany),Analog Devices (United States),Precision Systems Inc. (United States),Real Time Automation (United States),Softing (Germany).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy