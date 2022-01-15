Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus named bench coach of Oakland Athletics

BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this month, Dan Shaughnessy shared his Baseball Hall of Fame ballot — a ballot which included only Jeff Kent and notably did not include David Ortiz. While Shaughnessy’s obviously entitled to his opinion, so is Ortiz. And the Red Sox legend let his feelings be known on the writer’s decision to leave him off the ballot. “You know Dan Shaughnessy has been an a–hole to everybody, so what can I tell you?” Ortiz said on Merloni & Fauria on WEEI on Wednesday. “It’s not a surprise for me, it’s not a surprise for y’all. Now he didn’t vote for me,...

