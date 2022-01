Marshall University’s chapter of the Society of Physics Students has earned an Outstanding Chapter award from the national SPS office for the second year in a row. “This will be the fourth consecutive year the MU SPS group has been nationally recognized, with the last two consecutive years being the highest possible distinction sparsely recognized by the American Institute of Physics,” said the chapter advisor, Dr. Sean P. McBride, assistant professor of physics at Marshall. “Fewer than 15% of all SPS groups receive this distinction, and these students are very deserving to receive such a recognition two years in a row.”

