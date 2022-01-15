T-Mobile rolling out Android 12 update for Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G

That Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a true heir not only spiritual, but also material of the Note series retired by Samsung, the design and above all the now certain inclusion of the S Pen in the body. A detail that might seem trivial, but that instead makes a big difference. The predecessor Galaxy S21 Ultra, in fact, limits itself to offering support for the S Pen without evolving its technology and assigning to rather uncomfortable and ugly covers the task of keeping the stylus safe when not in use, while for Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung has studied a special version of the accessory, less sophisticated than the one that arrived with Galaxy Note 20 and equipped with a retractable stylus to not affect the folding screen which is not made of glass, and therefore requires more caution.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO