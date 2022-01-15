ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile rolling out Android 12 update for Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile is finally starting to roll out its own Android 12 update for devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. This is revealed in their...

SamMobile

Galaxy Note 10 series gets One UI 4.0 update in India

Samsung started rolling out the One UI 4.0-based Android 12 update to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ about two weeks ago. The update has finally arrived on my personal Galaxy Note 10+ device in India with build number N9756FXXU7GULD. It is based on the January 2022 security patch and weighs in at a hefty 2,313MB.
T-Mobile releases updated statement regarding Privacy Relay bug

In a surprising turn of events, the blocking of the new Private Relay feature on some Apple devices has already stirred controversy. After it was reportedly discovered to be blocking the feature on select phones, T-Mobile already came out with a statement refuting the claim. The Un-carrier also did some investigating and found that “some device settings default to the feature being toggled off” in the 15.2 iOS release. The carrier shared this discovery with Apple.
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the latest model to receive Android 12 update with One UI 4

A few days ago, Samsung's Galaxy A52 mid-ranger started receiving the update to Android 12 with the Korean company's One UI 4 on top. This was quite a feat for one of Samsung's best-selling devices, considering how quickly it was able to taste the latest Android version after the flagships all got a bite. Usually this period takes many weeks, it was only a few short ones this time around (or less, depending on region and which flagship line you compare to).
xda-developers

Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung finally released the Galaxy S21 FE (short for ‘Fan Edition’) earlier this month, following months of leaks, rumors, and (possible) manufacturing delays. Now that the phone is actually on store shelves, Samsung is starting to shift its attention towards software updates, and now the first system update for the Galaxy S21 FE is rolling out.
tmonews.com

T-Mobile wins all performance categories in Ookla’s recent study

T-Mobile has a new achievement! For the first time ever, all six performance categories in Ookla’s US Market Analysis have been topped by one wireless provider. T-Mobile revealed the big news in an announcement earlier today. The study revealed that T-Mo’s median 5G download speeds has increased almost 40% since Q3 to 187 Mbps throughout the country. This is a number that is over 2x faster than Verizon’s 5G and over 2.5x faster than AT&T’s 5G.
TechRadar

Soundcore Life Note 3 rolls out in India - price, specs, and availability

Anker sub-brand Soundcore has been continuously launching audio products in the Indian market for the last couple of months. The company launched the Infinibar in India In December 2021. The soundbar is available at Rs 9,999 and offers 2.1 stereo speakers and two additional 3-inch subwoofers. Now, the company has...
xda-developers

AT&T and Verizon start rolling out C-Band 5G in select areas

United States mobile networks have already rolled out some degree of 5G connectivity to millions of people, but more recently, AT&T and Verizon have been excited about deploying 5G on the C-Band spectrum they acquired in an FCC auction. After a few delays due to concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and some airlines, both carriers are switching on C-Band 5G service in select areas.
d1softballnews.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a true Note with the best S Pen ever

That Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a true heir not only spiritual, but also material of the Note series retired by Samsung, the design and above all the now certain inclusion of the S Pen in the body. A detail that might seem trivial, but that instead makes a big difference. The predecessor Galaxy S21 Ultra, in fact, limits itself to offering support for the S Pen without evolving its technology and assigning to rather uncomfortable and ugly covers the task of keeping the stylus safe when not in use, while for Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung has studied a special version of the accessory, less sophisticated than the one that arrived with Galaxy Note 20 and equipped with a retractable stylus to not affect the folding screen which is not made of glass, and therefore requires more caution.
BGR.com

Google Pixel 7 news and rumors: What Google’s next big phone could bring

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more The Google Pixel 6 represented a shift in direction for Google. The phone is the first to offer a Google-designed chip, in the new Tensor chip, plus it offers some incredible camera features, and more. But while Google has been building phones for a long time, the Pixel 6 is still a first-gen product in Google’s big new smartphone push. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, could be a truly amazing phone. The Pixel 6 is still a relatively new phone, and as such, it will...
laptopmag.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra design looks 'Note'-worthy in latest leaked images

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has to be the most eagerly anticipated flagship launch of 2022, with the phone rumored to be transforming into the seemingly discontinued Galaxy Note. A new set of renders and specs from prolific leaker Ishan Agarwal in association with MySmartPrice gives us a comprehensive set of...
Digital Trends

Motorola’s Edge 30 Ultra is a powerful Galaxy Note rival

Motorola has been offering stylus-toting phones for a while, but they’ve mostly been relegated to the budget segment and without any standout tricks. Now it appears that the company is finally ready to make a high-end phone with stylus support that offers some neat features in tow, just like Samsung’s Galaxy Note series devices.
The Independent

When will Samsung’s S22 ultra be released in the UK?

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event in early February, but leaks are already revealing plenty of juicy details about the brand’s range of premium flagship phones for 2022.As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning ground-breaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to the processors and camera units. As ever, the phones are expected to run the latest version of...
tmonews.com

T-Mobile continues to offer ‘Netflix on Us’ to customers

A few days ago, Netflix revealed a new pricing structure on their plans. Considering that T-Mobile offers Netflix to customers, the Un-carrier released a statement to give their users reassurance on their subscription. According to T-Mo, “your Netflix is still on us!”. Yes, you can continue to enjoy watching...
