Batteries, alarm for the price of lithium: “Skyrocketing within a year”

Livent should be on the top of every investor's watchlist. Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM) is a fully integrated lithium provider. The company offers lithium compounds to large battery and electric vehicle companies that have a high need for lithium in their products. Moving forward, renewable energy companies will need lithium to create competitive batteries. Innovative battery makers like QuantumScape (QS) still need lithium for their lithium-metal batteries compared to the industry-standard lithium-ion batteries. QuantumScape's batteries use more lithium than the standard lithium-ion batteries due to a new lithium conducting separator material instead of liquid electrolytes. This is where the benefit of solid state batteries can come in. The commercialization of these products should not be underestimated as it may potentially triple or quintuple existing charging speeds and durations. This would make electric vehicles more accessible than ICE and make electric vehicle proliferation possible for all types of people. I believe Livent can be a strong supplier of lithium to these.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO