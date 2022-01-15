ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Batteries, alarm for the price of lithium: “Skyrocketing within a year”

By Zach Shipman
d1softballnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBottlenecks and more. In fact, according to analysts, mining companies would be unwilling to place significant volumes of raw material on the “spot market” due to the “bottlenecks” caused by supply limits and logistical...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Oil prices hit seven-year high after attack

The price of oil hit its highest level in more than seven years on Tuesday as traders worried that an attack on a fuel storage facility in the Middle East could affect supply. A suspected drone attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels in the United Arab Emirates blew up three fuel tankers.
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Lithium in a California lake could help U.S. gain energy autonomy

NILAND, Calif. — Deep in the Southern California desert, a massive drill rig taps into what could be the energy of the future. Temperatures in the region can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and residents live under the threat of toxic dust caused by decades of agricultural runoff depositing chemicals into the Salton Sea, a saltwater lake.
NILAND, CA
WLNS

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Hydroxide#Lithium Carbonate#Yuan#South Americans
rigzone.com

Diesel Markets Are Soaring

Diesel markets are jumping everywhere. Diesel markets are jumping everywhere, a positive indicator for oil prices more widely. In Asia, the lowest inventories in years have driven margins from making the fuel to a four-month high. Winter there is chillier than usual and demand for transport, industrial and heating fuels are getting a boost.
TRAFFIC
resourceworld.com

Cruz Battery drills Nevada lithium discovery

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CRUZ-CSE, BKTPF-OTC Pink, A3CWU7-Frankfurt] said Monday it is drilling a significant new lithium discovery at its Solar Lithium project in Nevada. The Solar project directly borders American Lithium Corp.’s [LI-TSXV, LIACF-OTCQB, 5LA1-Frankfurt] Tonopah Lithium Project (TLC) claims, which are estimated to contain 5.37 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in the measure and indicated category and another 1.76 million tonnes in the inferred category.
NEVADA STATE
Seeking Alpha

Livent: EVs And Batteries Are Causing Soaring Lithium Demand

Livent should be on the top of every investor's watchlist. Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM) is a fully integrated lithium provider. The company offers lithium compounds to large battery and electric vehicle companies that have a high need for lithium in their products. Moving forward, renewable energy companies will need lithium to create competitive batteries. Innovative battery makers like QuantumScape (QS) still need lithium for their lithium-metal batteries compared to the industry-standard lithium-ion batteries. QuantumScape's batteries use more lithium than the standard lithium-ion batteries due to a new lithium conducting separator material instead of liquid electrolytes. This is where the benefit of solid state batteries can come in. The commercialization of these products should not be underestimated as it may potentially triple or quintuple existing charging speeds and durations. This would make electric vehicles more accessible than ICE and make electric vehicle proliferation possible for all types of people. I believe Livent can be a strong supplier of lithium to these.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Country
Argentina
OilPrice.com

Record High Lithium Prices Threaten The EV Boom

Lithium prices soared to record highs at the start of 2022 and there is no sign of the price rally stopping in the near future. As a key component of batteries, the rising cost of lithium could derail the decades-long decline in battery costs, which would threaten the EV and energy storage boom.
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. An American Farm Bureau official suggests a “perfect storm” is to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Sam Kieffer, vice president of public affairs for AFBF, tells Brownfield trade is one of the issues. “The fact that China has decided...
AGRICULTURE
theloadstar.com

Fire destroys Cainiao aircraft, pushing focus back on lithium batteries

An Aviastar-TU Tupolev Tu-204C caught fire at Hangzhou-Xiaoshan Airport in the early hours of Saturday – all eight crew members survived, but the aircraft did not. The Cainiao-liveried aircraft was operated on behalf of Alibaba’s logistics arm, with which Aviastar first signed a deal in 2018 for flights out of Hangzhou.
ACCIDENTS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Lithium Ion Battery Market Trading Platforms and Opportunities by 2031

The Lithium Ion Battery Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Lithium Ion Battery market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKETS
pv-magazine.com

Reducing interface resistance in solid-state lithium batteries via annealing

Though promising in terms of energy density and charge-discharge cyclability, the performance of all-solid-state lithium batteries is undermined by significant resistance at the interface between the solid electrolyte and positive electrode. While the origin of the electrical resistance has not been fully determined, it is well known it increases more than tenfold when the electrode surface is exposed to air.
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Twitter round-up: Simon Moores on surge in lithium-ion battery prices top tweet Q4 2021

Mining Technology lists five of the most popular tweets on battery minerals in Q4 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Mining Influencer Platform. The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 battery minerals experts tracked by GlobalData’s Mining Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Bringing dead lithium back to life to boost battery lifespans

One of the main reasons for substantial capacity losses and even fires in lithium batteries are little islands of inactive lithium that are created during the nonuniform dissolution of lithium dendrites. This isolated lithium loses connection with the current collector, so it is considered electrochemically inactive or “dead,” but a team of US researchers has discovered that this lithium can be brought back to life, boosting the capacity and lifespan of batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

How high could lithium prices go?

It’s the question on everyone’s lips and we had a crack at answering it in the December issue of Battery Materials Review. It’s a difficult question because lithium prices are now in virgin territory (they’ve never been this high) and how do you model something when you don’t have a frame of reference?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy