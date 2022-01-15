ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bidding Farewell to ‘The Expanse,’ One of TV’s Science Fiction Greats

The Press
The Press
 3 days ago

Bidding Farewell to ‘The Expanse,’ One of TV’s...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

The Expanse: A TV Fan’s Post-Finale Guide to the Books

This article contains The Expanse spoilers. Many fans of The Expanse on Prime Video who haven’t already read the James S. A. Corey novels upon which the series is based probably have at least thought about checking out the books at some point. But the floodgates likely opened after the series finale aired for those looking to answer the questions left unresolved by the show’s untimely cancelation with books seven through nine still unadapted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

New Science Fiction Exhibition

The exhibit will explore works of science fiction such as From the Earth to the Moon, Doctor Who, and Star Wars. Glyn Morgan, the lead curator of the exhibition, says:. Science fiction invites us to observe our own planet and consider our impact upon it. Visitors will see bright futures the genre has imagined and be confronted by some of the biggest threats to our existence – climate change, ecological devastation and nuclear war – as we invite them to consider how often-dystopian imaginings could give us the intellectual and emotional tools to imagine and create more utopian futures.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#The Expanse#Greats#Sci Fi Tv
GeekyGadgets

Hull Breach RPG science fiction Mothership adventure game Volume 1

Gamers who enjoy science fiction role-playing adventure games may be interested in a new massive adventure and supplement anthology with over 200 pages of all new content for the Mothership Sci-Fi Horror RPG game. The first volume has been created by an international team of third-party Mothership authors, designers and artists.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Looking Back at Science Fiction’s Very First “Year’s Best” Anthology | #SciFiSunday

Great piece by James Davis Nicoll up on Tor.com. One could, I imagine, construct a comfortable (but non-waterproof) bungalow out of a collection of “Best of SF” anthologies that have appeared over the decades. The names on the spines slowly evolve over time: Dozois, Hartwell, Cramer, Strahan, Horton, del Rey, Carr, Wollheim, Merril. New names appear as older established names vanish. It is a sad year that does not see at least two or three Year’s Best SF anthologies, curated by competing editors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Press

Paramount+ Sets Renewals & Premiere Dates for ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Picard’

It’s a good day to be a fan of Paramount+’s Star Trek series. The streaming service has announced new season premiere dates and additional 10-episode season pickup orders across the live-action series (including for one that has yet to premiere). Both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have been renewed, for Seasons 5 and 2, respectively. (Picard was previously renewed for Season 3 and is currently in production.)
PARAMOUNT, CA
locusmag.com

The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction: Volume 2

The first volume of Tarun K. Saint’s The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction (reviewed here in June 2019) seemed to serve two purposes: to present the variety of South Asian SFF to the world at large, and – equally important, to judge from Saint’s introduction – to familiarize South Asian readers themselves with their own SFF traditions (as with other national and regional literatures, South Asian authors have not escaped the ongoing struggle to gain literary respectability for genre fiction). While generally an excellent anthology, it was somewhat limited by featuring only authors from the “partition states” of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Saint’s second volume consists of mostly original stories and poems, still predominantly from these countries, but including authors from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Tibetan community in exile. Of the 29 stories and three poems here, three are in translation. As with the first volume, Saint provides a lengthy and thoughtful annotated introduction, in which he offers two ways of approaching South Asian SF: “as a graft, a splicing of a new element into the already extant corpus of South Asian literature, or as a subgenre that is different with new, unusual fruits that taste neither like its progenitors nor quite like anything else.” Together, he argues that these approaches constitute “a New Wave of South Asian SFF.” As with all new waves, this means a blurring of familiar lines between SF, fantasy, horror, postmodern fabulation, absurdism, surrealism, and traditional literary forms.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Ratings: ‘Archive 81’ and ‘Cheer’ Enter TV Top 10

“The Witcher,” “Stay Close,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” and “Manifest” all retained their dominion on Netflix’s English-language TV Top 10 list for the second full week of 2022, while the sixth season of makeover show “Queer Eye” fell through the cracks, leaving room for newcomers “Cheer” (Season 2) and “Archive 81” to join the ranks. “Cheer” was No. 5 on the list with roughly 29.1 million hours viewed, and horror drama “Archive 81,” from showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine, landed in the seventh slot with 22.2 million hours viewed. The suspenseful series stars Dina Shihabi, Mamoudou Athie, Matt McGorry,...
TV SERIES
The Press

‘Justified’ Revival With Timothy Olyphant Ordered to Series at FX

Timothy Olyphant is teaming up with FX once again to play U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new limited series, Justified: City Primeval. The limited series revival inspired by Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit returns to the world first introduced in the 2010s series Justified. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are attached as showrunners, writers, and executive producers with Dinner also serving as director.
TV SERIES
The Fiction Addiction

Sinopticon 2021: A Celebration of Chinese Science Fiction

Sinopticon(cover art from the publisher) Sinopticon 2021: A Celebration of Chinese Science Fiction, is a new collection of short stories from Chinese scifi authors, presenting new futures and worlds. All the stories have been curated and translated in English by Xueting Christine Ni. Every time I noticed connections to Chinese history and culture, these made the stories richer for me, but I don’t think a reader would need to have a background in Chinese lit to read and enjoy this collection.
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars’ #20 has smart science fiction ideas at work

The Star Wars galaxy is vast, and the opportunities for discovery and adventure are limitless. That’s never more evident than in the comics, which are in canon and allow writers to explore things the films and TV shows cannot. Star Wars #20 is a good example of this as Luke Skywalker searches for ancient Jedi artifacts the Empire has yet to destroy. What he finds goes beyond any old artifact.
TV SHOWS
The Press

MasterClass Announces Award-Winning HBO Veteran Len Amato as Chief Content Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced the appointment of 13-year HBO veteran Len Amato as chief content officer. In this role, Amato will head up the content organization and help lead content innovation, strategy and development of class launches. Amato reports to David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

‘Dickinson’ Drops Surprise Farewell Documentary on Apple TV+

“Dickinson” may have aired its series finale on Christmas Eve, but that wasn’t quite the last fans will see of Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson. Apple TV+ dropped a surprise farewell documentary on Wednesday, giving audiences one last hurrah with the poet and her family. Series star and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Studiocanal, The Picture Company Plot Agatha Christie Adaptation ‘Endless Night’; Preston Thompson Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company are turning the Agatha Christie thriller classic Endless Night into a feature. They have hired up-and-coming scribe Preston Thompson to adapt it. Published in 1967, the book follows a young couple who fall in love and move to a secluded property in the countryside of England. Once there, a series of strange events unfolds that turns the couple’s new romance into a harrowing nightmare that they must find their way out of. Christie is responsible for some of great mysteries ever written, including the famous Hercule Poirot series, first adapted to film by Sidney Lumet and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
TV & VIDEOS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
33K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy