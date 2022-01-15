ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Playoff Game Online

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
 4 days ago
The stakes in this Las Vegas Raiders versus Cincinnati Bengals matchup are much higher than they were in their last meeting. The teams will play Saturday at Paul Brown...

Tradition Is Born As Dak Prescott Named ‘NVP’ In Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

The season ended for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but something even greater began: a new tradition. The team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers was broadcast on both CBS and Nickelodeon, and the latter screening came with an opportunity for fans at home to vote for the game’s most valuable player, coined the “NVP.” Fans might remember the irony of the first NVP award last season, when Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was crowned the winner of the trophy despite a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NESN

Skip Bayless Had Full-Fledged Meltdown About Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

Skip Bayless has been a Cowboys fan for decades, so he’s no stranger to postseason heartbreak. That didn’t make Sunday’s outcome at AT&T Stadium any easier for the FOX Sports 1 personality to accept, however. Bayless was beside himself after Dallas lost to San Francisco in frustrating...
NESN

Antonio Brown Has Message For Teams Skeptical Of Signing Him

Antonio Brown wants to be back in the NFL next season. In order for that to happen, he and his agent probably are going to have to put the mind of an NFL general manager at ease. Brown is a free agent after getting cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
