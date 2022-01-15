ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Don't Have to Be a Smoker to Get Lung Cancer

Cover picture for the articleSATURDAY, Jan. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Think...

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Lung cancer screening update

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Nichole Tanner about lung cancer screening as a tool to help with earlier diagnosis and treatment of this disease. Dr. Tanner is a Professor in the College of Medicine and she is the Co-Director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program at Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Lung Cancer in Women

The signs and symptoms of lung cancer in women can differ from those commonly seen in men. Different types of lung cancer affect different parts of the lungs, and the incidence of types of lung cancer varies between men and women. In addition to traditional symptoms, such as a persistent...
CANCER
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Do you have a cough that won't quit?

MARION -- We've all been there at some point. A nagging tickle in your throat steals your sleep and has you reaching for cough drops and water. Air quality, allergies, the common cold, or viruses are the primary triggers of coughing. However, when shortness of breath and fatigue accompany the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

AHA News: What Heart and Stroke Patients Need to Know About COVID-19 in 2022

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Two years into the pandemic, researchers have learned a lot about how COVID-19 affects people with heart disease and stroke survivors. But like the coronavirus itself, what everyone needs to know keeps evolving. "You can't assume that what was true three months ago is true now," said Dr. James de Lemos, a cardiologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Thanks to the omicron variant, "it's a fundamentally different pandemic than it was at Thanksgiving." ...
DALLAS, TX
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Vaping Might Worsen COVID-19 Symptoms

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you vape and catch COVID-19, you may feel a whole lot worse than people who come down with the virus but don't use electronic cigarettes, researchers say. When compared to folks with COVID-19 who didn't use e-cigarettes, those who did were more likely to report chest pain, chills, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and the loss of smell or taste. What's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Here's How to Get Your Free Home COVID Test Kits

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Home COVID tests are now available at no cost to most Americans, as part of the Biden administration's effort to increase testing around the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatingWell

What to Do When You Think You Might Have COVID-19, but Can't Get a Test

Earlier this week with positivity rates skyrocketing from coast to coast and case counts topping 1.4 million in one day, we asked, "so will everyone eventually get COVID-19?!" It's a distinct possibility with how easily and rapidly the omicron strain spreads, but the scientific community isn't ready to say with certainty that this influx of cases is what will get us to that elusive "herd immunity" that might help life return something closer to normal (or as "normal" as things can be, considering 842,000 and counting Americans have tragically already died from the coronavirus).
PUBLIC HEALTH

