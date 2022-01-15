Team news: Stags v Walsall

Follow live reaction after Chelsea dropped points for the fourth Premier League match in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw by an impressive Brighton side at the Amex Stadium. Adam Webster’s bullet header from a corner pulled Brighton level on 59 minutes after Hakim Ziyech had given Chelsea the lead against the run of play midway through the first half.The result means Chelsea are still yet to win a Premier League match in 2022 and it leaves them 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, who beat them 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, while having played a game more. Thomas Tuchel’s side are also a point behind Liverpool having played two games more than the second-placed side.Chelsea were often second-best to Brighton and struggled to create many chances against Graham Potter’s side. Ziyech’s opener was a deflected strike from distance and Romelu Lukaku had another quiet game before being substituted on 79 minutes. Follow live reaction from Brighton vs Chelsea below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO