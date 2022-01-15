Team news: Stags v Walsall

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
Liverpool make two changes from the the team that drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final in midweek as James Milner and Takumi Minamino make way for Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Liverpool XI:...
Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
Burnley host Watford in a huge game at the bottom of the Premier League on Tuesday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. The Clarets would move out of the relegation zone if they're able to win for the first time since October against the Hornets. So...
Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club.
Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday.
The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United.
And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
Manchester City face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Pep Guardiola's starting XI?. After their 1-0 win over title rivals Chelsea last weekend, will Pep Guardiola look to rotate and rest some players, given City's 11-point lead in the table?. It's up to...
Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter’s side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League in a match that was previously scheduled to be played before Christmas. Both Spurs and Leicester have had several games postponed due to Covid-19 cases, including this weekend as matches against Arsenal and Burnley respectively were postponed. Antonio Conte’s Spurs were left furious by the decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal and now have four games in hand on fourth-placed West Ham in the race for a Champions League spot. Spurs were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage by Chelsea and have...
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal, but his ankle injury is not serious, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said. The 28-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield, soon after scoring...
Everton host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into the managerless Toffees' starting XI?. Everton's last league win came on 6 December, though they have now had three games postponed - so will it be all change this weekend after the sacking of Rafael Benitez?
For Leeds’ threadbare squad, ravaged by injury and forced to resort to youth, a 3-2 victory over West Ham epitomised all their tenacious spirit. Jack Harrison’s clinical hat-trick, inspired in large part by the irrepressible Raphinha, staved off West Ham’s hopes of a comeback and dealt a significant blow to David Moyes’ side’s top-four hopes. In truth, though, the Scot can have few complaints.Bearing the toll of a third game in eight days and, perhaps owing to their victory when these two sides met in the FA Cup third round only last weekend, West Ham were unusually sloppy and sluggish...
West Ham name an unchanged side from the one that beat Norwich last-time out. Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble remain missing from the squad. West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Lanzini, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Vlasic, Antonio. Subs: Yarmolenko, Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Okoflex, Alese, Perkins. Daniel James and...
Follow live reaction after Chelsea dropped points for the fourth Premier League match in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw by an impressive Brighton side at the Amex Stadium. Adam Webster’s bullet header from a corner pulled Brighton level on 59 minutes after Hakim Ziyech had given Chelsea the lead against the run of play midway through the first half.The result means Chelsea are still yet to win a Premier League match in 2022 and it leaves them 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, who beat them 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, while having played a game more. Thomas Tuchel’s side are also a point behind Liverpool having played two games more than the second-placed side.Chelsea were often second-best to Brighton and struggled to create many chances against Graham Potter’s side. Ziyech’s opener was a deflected strike from distance and Romelu Lukaku had another quiet game before being substituted on 79 minutes. Follow live reaction from Brighton vs Chelsea below:
Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
