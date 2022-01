The second senior Natalie Wojcik’s feet hit the ground, she threw her head back and hit a huge college salute while bringing her heels together to solidify the stick. This series of events for Wojcik’s perfect dismount didn’t happen only once, but in each of her first three routines in the Michigan women’s gymnastics team’s (2-0) meet against Arizona State (0-1) on Saturday. Further, not only did she land perfect dismounts, but Wojcik performed every other skill in each routine to near perfection, leading her to three near-perfect scores and the top all-around score of the day.

