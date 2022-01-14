ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dancing Our Way Out

minnesotamonthly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a burst of creative filmmaking, the University of Minnesota Dance Program students, faculty,...

www.minnesotamonthly.com

Amadhia

Audion Keeps The Out Sounds Way In

When it first launched in 1986, Audion magazine filled an uncategorizable void in the musical underground, one where fans of far-out sounds like Faust, King Crimson, minimal composer Steve Reich, and the abstruse homespun recordings of Nurse With Wound all found common ground. Edited by brothers Steve and Alan Freeman, the magazine was the impetus for them to start their record label, Ultima Thule, as well as a record store of the same name. Although they’ve experienced many issues in keeping Audion afloat in the age of online publishing and music streaming, the Freemans remain determined in their eternal mission to hip the world to outlandish sounds.
MUSIC
minnesotamonthly.com

Paul Taylor Dance Company Open Rehearsal and Artist Q&A

Experience a rare glimpse into the studios of Paul Taylor Dance Company during an online, behind-the-scenes preview of a new work by Peter Chu. Enjoy the first look into this Northrop Centennial Commission which will include exclusive footage of rehearsal as well as a live Q&A with choreographer Peter Chu and Paul Taylor Dance Company Artistic Director, Michael Novak. Registration for the event is free, with donations encouraged for the Northrop Centennial Commissions program.
THEATER & DANCE
minnesotamonthly.com

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres: Always Entertaining You

Chase away the winter blues! Chanhassen Dinner Theatres offers a range of live entertainment options to thrill and delight audiences of all ages. The Music Man is currently running on the Main Stage through Jan. 22. Opening Jan. 28 and continuing into the summer is the Broadway musical Footloose. Based on the hit movie that captured the hearts of America, Footloose is bursting with electrifying music, heart-stopping choreography, and a story that bridges an entire community together. This nostalgic trip back to the ’80s celebrates life and youthful exuberance. Fun for a family outing, girls’ night out or a group of any kind.
CHANHASSEN, MN
The Independent

New Mo Willems 'Pigeon' book to be released in September

An imprint launched last week by Barnes & Noble Inc. has signed up one of the country's top children's author-illustrators, Mo Willems, best known for his “Pigeon” picture books.Willems has a five-book deal with Union Square Kids, including for “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!”, scheduled to come out Sept 6. Willems' previous works include the beloved bestseller “Don't Let the Pigeon Ride the Bus!”, “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” and “Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” His seven previous Pigeon books have sold more than 6 million copies and have been adapted for television and the stage. “I am excited to embark on new publishing experiments while working with a team I’ve known and trusted for over a decade,” Willems said in a statement Thursday. “The goal is to surprise and delight without losing sight of a fundamental truth: The Pigeon is not going to get to drive that bus.” Union Square Kids is an imprint of the newly formed Union Square & Co., part of Barnes & Noble's Sterling Publishing, which the superstore chain acquired in 2003.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
George Floyd
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: ‘Am I OK?’ Takes a Probing Look at Coming Out as an Adult

When Tig Notaro got a request from Coldplay singer Chris Martin to do a surprise stand-up set at the 30th birthday of his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, she just had one question: “Are you sure she said me?” Notaro, 50, was assured that she was, in fact, the favorite comedian of the Fifty Shades of Grey star. Still, she pushed back against the seven-time Grammy winner, saying, “I don’t want to walk out onstage and have her turn to you and say, ‘When did I say I liked her?'” But Martin was correct, and Johnson was pleasantly surprised by Notaro’s birthday appearance....
LOS ANGELES, CA
minnesotamonthly.com

Blue Ox Music Festival: 2022 Lineup

The Blue Ox Music Festival returns to Eau Claire, Wisc., this summer for three days, featuring regional and national acts in bluegrass, Americana, roots, and folk music. The eighth annual fest takes place June 23-25 in the northern woods of Wisconsin and will include camping at the Pines Music Park. The band Pert Near Sandstone, flagbearers of the local roots music scene, will again serve as host.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
minnesotamonthly.com

Botticelli Comes to the Minneapolis Institute of Art

One of the most comprehensive shows on Botticelli ever staged in the U.S. is coming to the Minneapolis Institute of Art this coming fall, according to a press release. It’s part of an exhibit that celebrates Renaissance Florence. Starting Oct. 15 and running through Jan. 8, 2023, Botticelli and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
columbusmessenger.com

Dance, dance, dance!

Grab a friend or your sweetheart, put on your dancing shoe, and come to the Sweetheart Senior Dance!. The dance, which is open to senior adults and is hosted by the city of Groveport Community Affairs, Senior Center, and Senior Transportation, will be held Feb. 12 from 3-5 p.m. in the second floor ballroom of Groveport Town Hall, 648 Main St.
GROVEPORT, OH

